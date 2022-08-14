MARYVILLE POLICE
July 16
11:17 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
July 23
8:55 a.m. – 800 block S. Main – Fraudulent use of a credit card – Ongoing investigation
July 26
9:04 a.m. – 200 block N. Vine – Sarah M. Ellis, 21, Cameron – No valid driver’s license; Equipment violation
10:09 a.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Lost/stolen property – Ongoing investigation
July 27
10:08 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Recovered property – Debit card
1:16 p.m. – Serenity Loop – Recovered property – Employment ID badge
3:18 p.m. – 200 block S. Walnut – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
July 28
9:15 p.m. – 1600 block N. College Dr. – Nicole S. Weaver, 38, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Failure to register a motor vehicle
July 31
12:54 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Caleb J. Hensel, 21, Carroll, Iowa – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to obey a stop sign
11:51 a.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
August 2
8:41 a.m. – 500 block W. 5th – Larceny from a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
August 3
1:45 a.m. – 100 block W. Jenkins – Trace A. Harvey, 24, Maryville – Driving while suspended
12:34 p.m. – 2400 block S. Main – Trespassing – Ongoing investigation
August 4
6:58 p.m. – 500 block S. Market – Theft of trash service – Ongoing investigation
August 5
8:30 a.m. – 700 block E. 3rd – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
2:49 p.m. – 500 block E. Cooper – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
5:38 p.m. – 1900 block S. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
August 6
7:44 a.m. – 400 block S. Frederick – Stolen motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
10:19 a.m. – 700 block N. Fillmore – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
11:10 p.m. – 700 block N. Buchanan – Kennedy E. Stark, 20, Kansas City – Minor in possession
August 7
10:54 a.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
July 16
6:08 p.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Mathew E. Black, 39, Maryville; Driver 2: Andrew M. Pace, 22, Grain Valley
July 27
1:50 p.m. – 500 block S. Main – Driver 1: Kenneth J. Nielson, 74, Maryville; Driver 2: Jacobi R. Miller, 23, Edina
July 28
5:45 p.m. – N. Main & E. 16th – Driver 1: Hailey E. Stoll, 20, Stanberry; Driver 2: Kristina K. Beu, 42, Maryville
July 29
12:50 p.m. – 1000 block S. Walnut – Driver 1: David V. Robbins, 66, Maryville – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Julie A. Ambrosia, 69, Maryville
August 2
8:49 a.m. – S. Main & US Hwy 71 – Driver 1: Jaysie L. Claycomb, 21, Ravenwood –Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Jessie A. Fish, 31, Maryville
August 6
10:47 a.m. – US Hwy 71 Bypass & E. South Ave. – Driver 1: Nicole D. Turner, 39, Kansas City – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Gregory A. Parker, 65, Skidmore