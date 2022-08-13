NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
June 13
Deputies took a report of domestic assault in Maryville
June 14
Deputies took a report of harassment in Parnell
June 18
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Barnard
June 24
Eric S. Hieb, 37, St. Joseph, Stealing $750 or more, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Driving while revoked or suspended
June 27
Gary L. Gann, 48, Conception, Domestic assault
June 28
Myra A. Bernard, 31, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
Jerad L. Reynolds, 20, St. Joseph, Probation violation
June 30
Alexander R. Cornine, 24, Maryville, Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance
July 1
Andrew A. McGee, 36, Maryville, Enticement or attempted enticement of a child (Actor 21 years of age or older and child less than 15 years of age) x2; Sexual misconduct involving a child under 15
Deputies responded to a report of tampering with a motor vehicle in Barnard
July 2
Gloria L. Martz, 76, Burlington Jct., Littering
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Ravenwood
July 4
Deputies took a report of trespass in Ravenwood
Jerry D. Hughes, 44, conception Jct., Failure to have two lighted headlamps; Driving while intoxicated
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Burlington Jct.
July 6
Deputies took a report of fraudulent use of debit/credit device in Maryville
July 8
Hollie M. Peek, 26, Hopkins, Failure to appear
Anthony C. Ebrecht, 31, Maryville, Failure to appear
Todd J. Ites, 34, Maryville, Assault
July 9
April D. Allsup, 44, Maryville, Failure to use turn signal; Possession of drug paraphernalia
July 10
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Guilford
July 11
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Maryville
July 12
Nick J. Schuetz, 37, Skidmore, Probation violation
July 14
Lanny R. Leivan Sr., 51, Maryville, Sodomy or attempted sodomy, Statutory sodomy; Enticement of a child
Ross C. Weiser, 37, St. Joseph, Stealing, $750 or more
July 15
Robert W. Stewart, 45, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
July 16
Samuel M. Ferguson, 20, Barnard, Minor visibly intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle; Careless and imprudent driving involving an accident
July 18
Gale M. Rodgers, 46, Hopkins, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width; Driving while revoked/suspended; Driving while intoxicated, Persistent offender
Stacey E. Manos, 49, Humansville, Failure to obey judge’s order
July 21
Spencer T. Allee, 22, Maryville, Sex offender physically present/loiter within 500’ of park with playground, pool, museum x2
July 22
Petelo T. Sua, 31, Maryville, Failure to appear
Stephen E. Stevens, 60, Hopkins, Failure to appear
July 23
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Clearmont
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Ravenwood
July 26
Deputies took a report of fraud in Graham
July 27
Deputies took a report of stealing in Pickering
Jerry D. Farber, 61, Bolckow, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Speeding
July 31
Chad L. Davis, 36, Maryville, Parole violation
August 1
Timothy B. Clark, 43, Maryville, Probation violation
August 3
Sherry D. Young, 45, Elmo, Failure to appear