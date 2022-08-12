COURT NEWS
August 2
Judge Robert Rice
Jacob M. Nastasio, Maryville, Domestic assault, fourth degree, 180 days county jail, suspended execution of sentence, one year supervised probation; Property damage, second degree, $500
Sherry D. Young, Elmo, Driving while revoked, suspended; Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Amber R. Dorman, Savannah, Staling, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Zachary Hellums, St. Joseph, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, Prior drug offense, $500
Stephanie N. Mercer, Maryville, Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Everton Hayden, Clyde, Domestic assault, fourth degree, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, 30 days shock incarceration
Elias C. Alarcon, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $80.50
Gloria L. Martz, Burlington Jct., Littering, first offense, $10
Adam Auffert, Clearmont, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, prior drug offense, $500
August 9
Judge Robert Rice
McKale S. Burke, Fairfax, Failued to register vehicle, Seat belt violation, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dakota D. Chesnut, Hopkins, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $100; Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Wendy L. Schuck, Omaha, Nebraska, Stealing, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kelsi M. Walker, St. Joseph, Stealing, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Stephanie Torres, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, Two days county jail
Jerry D. Farber, Bolckow, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50