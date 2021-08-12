COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, July 29.
In attendance were North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and Deputy Clerk Lorraine O’Donnell. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Collector/Treasurer, Missouri County Treasurer’s Association, and Department of Revenue, Deputy Sheriff Salary Supplement; Recorder of Deeds, County Binders – Deed Books
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: NWMSU, invitation to Ag Center grand opening, Snyder & Associates, addendum to bridge #0614022, Missouri Nation Floodplain and Stormwater Manager’s Association, conference dates.
• Lily White, Maryville Chamber of Commerce Director, presented a request for funds for sponsorship of the Great Northwest Days. Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development and Marilyn Jenkins, Nodaway County Collector/Treasurer, discussed the pros and cons of the PACE program. Further discussions will be held in two weeks.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed various county projects and that he had received reports of missing Stop signs on Glacier Road.
• A message was left with MoDOT requesting the date to start resurfacing Highway 46.
• Gary McFee with Howe Engineering stopped in and asked to be considered for future county projects and held a brief discussion of road conditions in the footprint of windmill farms.
• A review was made of updated road numbers for the CART rock program in Lincoln Township.
• Brian Madden Attorney, Wagstaff and Cartmell, LLP, called in to discuss the current status of the Opioid Crises litigation. Madden will touch base at a later date.
• An inspection was made of tube on road # 173 in Hopkins Township. An inspection was made of a culvert on road # 607 in Polk Township, that the commissioners believe to be owned by MoDOT.
• Presiding Commissioner Walker touched base to inform the commissioners that Evergy will perform a Demand Response energy curtailment from 2 pm to 6pm.
• Jennifer Jarvis with MoDOT returned a call informing the commission that resurfacing on Highway 46 should start in approximately 2 weeks. Burns reported an exposed concrete culvert by Highway 71 believed to be owned by MoDOT. Jarvis stated an inspection by MoDOT will be scheduled.
• Pam Miller, facility support technician at the Nodaway County Administration Center, reported the elevator had stopped working. Walk said it will have to be reset after the Demand Response curtailment.
• Andy Macias with Snyder and Associates sent over an Addendum to the bids for Bridge #0514001 and Bridge #0614022.