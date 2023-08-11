COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 1.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to MEI Total Elevator Solutions for annual service; Invoice to CSG Forte, Walker Body Shop & Towing, LLC and Reeves-Wiedeman Company. Janitor to MTE for supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission report – Evergy Missouri West
• Called Maryville Glass and Lock regarding doors for courthouse. Called Jason Brown Roofing regarding the roof at the Administration Center.
• Called a resident of Green Township regarding a 911 address change that was presented by Rex Wallace, assessor. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• Josh McKim, Director of Nodaway County Economic Development, met with the commission to discuss housing and Missouri Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC.) Also present: Engle.
• The Township Resolution for the Road Use Agreement for White Cloud Township was signed and returned to Anna Kimbrell, attorney Husch Blackwell for Acciona Energy Mullin Creek Development.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected two tubes on Road #212 in Union Township, Roads #951 and #946 in Grant Township and a tube on Road #64 in Atchison Township.
• Discussed insurance and supplemental insurance for 2024. A time was scheduled to have a representative from Monica Patton Insurance come on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:00 and a message was left with Arnold Insurance to set a time to discuss supplemental insurance. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• The commission, along with Wallace and Jenkins met with McKim and Lisa Macali from Nodaway County Economic Development, regarding Enhanced Enterprise Zone, and to discuss the process of amending the Nodaway County Ordinance to add NAICS (North American Industry Code Standards) legally. County Attorney, Ivan Schrader, is working on the amendment for review.
• Put a call in to Nick Jameson, Schildberg Construction regarding road rock. Spoke with Roger Florea, Hopkins Township to relay rock information to him.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, August 3.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was attending a CCAM meeting.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to Devnet, Sleek Creek HVAC, LLC. Road and Bridge to C. Swinford for uniform reimbursement.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Deputy Public Administrator appointment documents for Sue Wagner.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor discussed a bid request for Zero Turn Lawn Mower. An advertisement has been put together with all sealed bids to be turned in to the office of the County Clerk no later than August 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. All sealed bids will be opened in the office of the County Commission.
• Grant Township Trustee, Jim Farnan, brought a letter of resignation from Board Member Gary Dougan. The commission will discuss options for filling the vacant position.
• Returned a call to Linda Shelby at Arnold Insurance to discuss supplemental insurance.
• Called Steve Sybert regarding floors in the Administration Center.
• Called Lisa Macali at Nodaway County Economic Development regarding Great Northwest Days. Macali stated she believes it is scheduled for February 6-7, 2024.
• Landowners within Independence Township stopped in to discuss Road #221. A call was put in to Philip Auffert, Trustee to discuss roads.