LAND TRANSFERS
July 27, 2022
Kimberly Wilcox-Rice, Rod Rice, Brandon, Brock, Rachael, Blake, Remington Wilcox, Remington and Zach Badami to City of Parnell – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 Blk 27 Original Town of Parnell
Adam E. Auffert to Megan D. Auffert – Lot 9 Except W 35 Ft. Macarthur Park
Allison Strong Hoffmann Revocable Trust to Veronica L. Luke – E2/3 Lot 1 Blk 6 Original Town of Maryville
John G. and Rita M. Schieber to Randall J. and Debra L. Schieber – See Record
Reece M. and Sherri L. Kramer to Troy Decker – Lot 24 Valleyview Subdivision
July 29, 2022
Christopher Chitwood to Christopher and Lauren Cronk – Lots 4, 5 Blk 2 Second Northern Addition to Burlington Jct.
Aaron M. and Claire D. Mapel to Colby Leader and Abbie Cornelius – All Blk E Conception Jct.
Eunice Kathryn Jackson Revocable Living Trust to AAP002, LLC – S1/3 Lot 5 Western Boundary of Original Town of Maryville
Richard James and Jennifer Lynn Collin to Destiny P. Wilmes – Lot 10 Pleasant View Addition
Spencer L. and Rachael E. Martin to C. Michael Kiger and James David Watson – Lot 5 Southdale Subdivision Phase 1
Jack Ayres Maupin Testamentary Trust, Jack Ayres Maupin Estate, Alex K. Maupin, Successor Trustee to Alex K. and Eric K. Maupin – See Record
Alex K., Natisha N. and Eric K. Maupin to Maupin Family Farms LLC – See Record
August 1, 2022
Fiona A. Holly to Rodney Allen and Amy Robin Wolf – Lot 9 Blk 2 Beverly Hills Addition to Maryville
Randy and Delores Murray to Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck – Lot 4 Blk 19 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Kevin D. and Kelly A. Leedom to Clarence L. and Vicki L. Heideman – Lots 5, 6 Blk 13 Original Town of Pickering
August 2, 2022
Riley T. Peters to Connor Joseph and Courtney Ann Zech – Lot 1 Blk 16 WR Saunder’s Addition to Maryville
Daniel J. and Katrina E. Gallagher to Timothy and Leigh Ann Lewis – Lot 4 Crawford Subdivision, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Beverly J. Lewis Revocable Trust Agreement to Alan and Bailey Harms – Lot 4 North College Acres Addition to Maryville
August 3, 2022
Ephram and Elva Peight to David Hoyt – Three Tracts in Sec.35-65-37..See Record
Philip A. and Phyllis L. Mott to Binturong Properties, LLC – Co NW Cor Blk 6 Southern Extension to Maryville…See Record
Gary D. and Shirley A. McClain Revocable Living Trust to Jo-Terr Rentals, LLC – Lots 2, 3 and Strip 14 Ft. Wide Off West Side Lot 4 Blk 27 MW Charles Second Addition to Maryville
August 4, 2022
Christopher D. Markley and Linda L. Everhart to Linda A. and Michael W. Stump – See Record
Anthony Vance and Eric Edick to Series 2 DeMott Rental Properties LLC – W 36 Ft Lot 2 All Lot 3 and E 12 Ft. Lot 4 Blk 3 TL Robinson’s Second Addition to the City of Maryville
Curtis D. and Kelli Hagey to Curtis D. and Kelli Hagey – See Record
Al Germond to Thummel Holdings LLC – Lot 32 Valleyview Subdivision Plat No 1
August 5, 2022
Kimberly Bodle to Jamie and Codi Wymore – W 110 Ft Lot 4 Blk 3 Hawk’s First Addition to Ravenwood
Pierson Rentals, LLC, Travis Pierson to Chris and Marisa Hedlund – W 32 Ft of a Tract 90 Ft Wide Off East Side Lot 2 Blk 13 Original Town of Maryville
August 8, 2022
Charity K. Strauch to James J. and Julie L. Michaelsen – Com SE Cor Sec 12-64-36..See Record
Dale E. and Donna S. Wray to Joseph B. and Megan D. Partridge – Lots 4, 5 Blk 16 Original Town of Pickering
Curtis D. and Kelli Hagey to Curtis D. and Kelli Hagey – See Record
Steven W. and Judith A. Snodderley to Ryan and Brooke Kinsella – Com NW Cor Sec 28-66-37…See Record
Shirley Frances Wedlock to Shirley Wedlock Revocable Living Trust – Lot 6 Blk 2 NW Extension to the City of Maryville
Donald L. and Leeanne Townsend to Roger G. and Teresa L. Frueh – See Record
August 9, 2022
Charles Lester Hall Estate, Lance C. Hall, Personal Representative to Prather Properties LLC – W1/2 Lot 6 Blk 9 WR Saunder’s Addition to the City of Maryville…See Record
Prather Properties LLC, Brandon R. and Natasha M. Brand to Prather Properties LLC – Beg SW Cor Blk 9 WR Saunder’s Addition to the City of Maryville
Prather Properties LLC, Brandon R. and Natasha M. Brand to Prather Properties LLC – Com at SW Cor Blk 9 WR Saunder’s Addition to the City of Maryville