MUNICIPAL COURT
July 19
Judge Robert Rice
Karsyn M. Bennett, Bethany, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Richard E. Clark, Maryville, Fail to yield to vehicle on right that entered intersection at approx. same time, $125
Amelia C. Cox, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Justin L. Davis, Stewartsville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Jace T. Davidson, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, Suspended imposition of sentence; Littering, $500
Asher J. Gross, Lee’s Summit, Littering, $200
Jacob M. Heading, Ridgeway, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Dezaray M. Henson, St. Joseph, Shoplifting, $300; Shoplifting, $200; Shoplifting, $200; Shoplifting, $200
Ethan C. Hunn, O’Fallon, Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Shannon E. Jackson, Maryville, Assault, $250
Kristen J. Johnson, Clarinda, Iowa, Driving while revoked or suspended; Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jill S. Larison, Sheridan, Operate vehicle on without valid or no license, $125
Natasha L. Leland, Mary-ville, Fail to obey lawful order, $100; Resisting arrest, $200
Danielle R. Locenzo, Maryville, Non-injury assault, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Clayton D. McKune, Stan-berry, Driving while revoked, suspended, $500
Venkataphani Nukala, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $125
Kristine R. Patterson, Ravenwood, Fail to obey traffic control device, $60.50
Dhanush C. Pothugunta, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Jacob J. Reeder, Albany, Shoplifting, $300
Blake A. Richardson, Fillmore, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Timothy R. Richardson, Supplying alcohol to a minor, $250
Dylan R. Russell, Albany, Expired plates, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Shaviyah R. Sese, Independence, No headlights when required, $200
Adrian T. Sorenson, Hat-field, Defective equipment, $300
Ashley D. Stafford, Maryville, Trespass, $100; Fail to obey lawful order, $100; Disorderly conduct, $100
James D. Teague, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident; Failed to register vehicle; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued