MARYVILLE POLICE
July 12
9:00 a.m. – 2500 block S. Main – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
July 14
2:43 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
July 16
3:43 p.m. – 1700 block S. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
July 18
9:36 p.m. – 300 block E. 5th – Assault – Ongoing investigation
10:10 p.m. – 200 block E. 7th – Coulton D. Richardson, 30, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; No valid driver’s license; Failure to register vehicle
July 20
8:50 a.m. – 700 block N. Main – Recovered property – Bicycle
3:20 p.m. – 200 block E. 5th – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
10:14 p.m.– 100 block S. Fillmore – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
July 21
12:14 a.m. – 200 block E. 1st – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
6:46 a.m. – 200 block W. 12th – Recovered property –Scooter and Moped
11:08 p.m. – 600 block N. Vine –Harassment – Ongoing investigation
July 22
3:07 p.m. – 500 block Davison Square – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
July 23
11:10 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main –Lincoln T. Pope, 21, Pickering – Driving while suspended
12:58 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Kevin J. Bradshaw, 38, Maryville – Larceny
July 24
1:06 p.m. – 300 block N. Market – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
July 12
7:32 a.m. – E. Halsey & S. Buchanan – Driver 1: Ada I. Edwards, 89, Maryville; Driver 2: Krista D. Hart, 19, Maryville
July 14
9:00 a.m. – 900 block College Ave. – Driver 1: Annelize Compari, 22, Maryville; Driver 2: Zoie L. Dible, 18, Olathe, Kansas
11:00 p.m. – 100 block N. Buchanan – Driver 1: Kacey L. Danker, 20, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Timothy Moore, Weston
July 15
12:39 p.m. – N. Market & E. 1st – Driver 1: Sabryn D. Dobbins, 22, Maryville – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Richard R. Draper, 71, Albany
2:20 p.m. – N. Mulberry & Prather Ave. – Driver 1: Linda K. Davenport, 73, Burlington Jct. – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Danielle K. Johnson, 48, Maryville
July 16
2:22 p.m. – N. Fillmore & W. 5th – Driver 1: Bertsel A. Tate, 60 – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Rodney A. Couts, 74, Maryville
July 25
8:11 a.m. – 2900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Wyatt L. Garner, 16, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Aaron W. Armstrong, 45, St. Joseph