LAND TRANSFERS
June 29, 2022
Series 5 Steward Properties Group LLC, N Davis Series, Circlesphere LLC to Austin Tyler Ferbert – Lot 1 Blk 62 E Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville
June 30, 2022
Melvin and Venieta Stoll Family Trust to Donald E. Jr. and Maria L. Looman – Com W1/4 Cor Sec 21-64-35….
Ronald W. and Elaine M. Wilson to Steven P. and Anita R. Walker – Lot 10 and W 60 Ft. Lot 9 Blk 2 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to Maryville
Robert Maschio to Jonathan T. Leigh – Lots 1, 2 Lakeview Acres Subdivision
Julie Ann Dack to Aaron Nicholas Dack – A Tract in Sec 8-64-33
John C. Jacobs to Colby M. and Megan Wiederholt – Com S1/4 Cor Sec 11-64-34…See Record
William D. and Jeanette A. Whited Revocable Living Trust to Mark and Diana Parra – Lot 2 and E 25 Ft Lot 3 Blk 7 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition, an Addition to Maryville
Jared Vickroy to Reid Zimmerman – E1/2 Lot 1 Blk 4 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Phyllis Middleton to Michael Schneider – Lots 1, 2 Blk 11 Guilford
Luella Fuller Trust, Gary D. Fuller and Beverly Jo Thompson, Successor Trustees to Gary D. Fuller – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 23-64-36
Paul W. Fuller Trust, Gary D. Fuller and Beverly Jo Thompson, Successor Trustees to Gary D. Fuller – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 23-64-36
Steve L. and Carrie A. Richman to Reid Zimmerman – S 58 Ft W1/2 Lot 2 Blk 8 Southern Extension to Original Town of Maryville
Craig and Tracy Thompson to Philip A. and Phyllis Mott – Com NW Cor Blk 6 Southern Extension to Maryville
July 1, 2022
Allen Ray and Carol Hersh to Series 1 Demco Properties LLC – W1/2 Lots 1, 2 Blk 4 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Rolland Lee Hersh Revocable Living Trust to Series 1 Demott Rental Properties LLC – E1/2 Lots 5, 6, 7, 8 Blk 19 WR Saunders Addition to Maryville, Except…See Record
Rolland Lee Hersh Revocable Living Trust to Series 1 Demott Rental Properties LLC – See Record
Rebecca M. and David L. Twombly to Meyer Farms Northwest LLC – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 20..See Record; W1/2 NE1/4 and NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 20-63-34
Rolland Lee Hersh Revocable Living Trust to Allen Ray and Carol D. Hersh – S1/2 Lot 4 Blk 4 Burn’s First Addition to Maryville
Chad M. and Cassandra M. Weedin to United Services, Inc. – Lot 43 South Park Addition to Maryville Except strip 10 Ft wide on south End
Peter D. and Teresa L. Walter to Curt and Julie Tobin – Lot 2 Blk 21 WR Saunder’s Addition to Maryville
July 5, 2022
Proven Property Development, Robert and Jara Winters to Michael McMahon – Lot 2 Woodruff’s First Addition to Maryville
Jamey Appleton and Stephanie Dale to James Appleton – Com NE Cor SE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 2-66-35…See Record