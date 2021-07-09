LAND TRANSFERS
July 1, 2021
Matthew, Rachel, Michael and Barbara Dejoode to Ryan Meyer – S1/2 Lot 1 and E 11 Ft S1/2 Lot 2 Blk 2 Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Bertha B. Greeley Testamentary No Marital Trust, Bertha B. Greeley Estate, Jerry Wayne Greeley Successor Trustee to Gary L., Mark E. and Jerry W. Greeley, Kevin D. Atwood and Kenda Stout – See Record
Richard E. Greeley Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Gary L. Greeley Successor Trustee to Gary L., Mark E. and Jerry W. Greeley, Kevin D. Atwood and Kenda Stout – See Record
Jerry W. and Gary L. Greeley, Kevin D. and Laurie Atwood, Kenda and Charles Stout to Mark E. Greeley – Sec 1-64-38…See Record
Jerry W. and Gary L. Greeley, Kevin D. and Laurie Atwood, Kenda and Charles Stout to Mark E. Greeley – Sec 36-65-38 and 18-65-37..See Record
Vada A. Wooten Irrevocable Trust, Janet Strueby and Joan Degase, Successor Trustees to Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck – See Record
Darla Kay Black to James Alan Korthanke – Com NE Cor Lot 17 Western Boundary to Original Town of Maryville
KG3 Property LLC, Kristy Grimm, Kristy Giermann to Brenda E. Hammett – Part of Lot 1 Blk 1 Northwest Extension to Original Town of Maryville
July 2, 2021
Vernon Dale Jr. and Debra A. Reed to Angela D. and Michael R. Lightner, Timothy W. McPherson – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 12-65-38 and NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 11-65-38 except…See Record
June Sowards to Keith E. and Sheila J. Sowards – Lot 5 Blk 7 Original Town of Barnard
Joseph B. Jr., Paula and James Wynn to Jody S. Wynn – N 100 Acres of NW1/4 Sec 19-65-35…See Record
Betty J. Spire to Betty J. Spire Revocable Trust – See Record
Rodney E. and Natalie N. Bade, Natalie N. Hamilton to Juliann Farrens – Lot 2 Blk 2 Beverly Hills Addition to Maryville
Green Palins Grain Company LLC, Michelle Mapes to Agriland FS, Inc. See Record
Patrick and Valarie Jackson to S Dewey Series – Lot 7 Blk 37 F Hasting’s Addition to the City of Maryville and West Half of Vacated Alley
Bailey A. Weese, Bailey A. Wright to Dakota A. Weese – Lot 59 Village O Estates
Jackie Louann and Rick Ewart, Jeanie Lari and Ralph Liberty, Janet Larue Allee to Rodney and Natalie Bade – Part Lot 10 and 11 Blk 3 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to Maryville
July 6, 2021
Robert L. Jr. and Karen E. Hackett to Joy Ann Stumme – W 105 Ft. Lot 7 JJ Davis Addition to Maryville