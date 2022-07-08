SHERIFF REPORT
May 26
Deputies took a report of fraudulent use of debit/credit device in Maryville
Charish A. Holmes, 31, Alpena Carrol, Arizona, Fugitive from out of state
May 28
Elizabeth A. Shelley, 38, Albany, Failure to appear
June 1
Deputies took a report of forgery in Parnell
Joseph E. Everhart, 44, Hopkins, Buchanan County and Maryville warrants Failure to appear
Chad D. King, 38, Maryville, Failure to appear x2
Markel V. Robinson, 25, Kansas City, Probation violation
Kristen L. Clark, 29, Hopkins, St. Joseph and Franklin County warrants Failure to appear
June 3
Nick J. Schuetz, 37, Skidmore, Probation violation
June 4
Joshua E. Hager, 35, Maryville, Sodomy or attempted sodomy x4
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Clearmont
June 6
Kenneth Weaver, 45, Maryville, Failure to appear x2
Zachary E. Copeland, 26, Graham, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
June 7
Zachary J. Hellums, 24, Maryville, Andrew County warrant Failure to appear
June 9
Logan D. Evans, 31, Guilford, Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Elmo
June 11
Charles W. Henry, 37, Ravenwood, Failure to appear
June 12
Todd E. McGeorge, 49, Barnard, Failure to appear
Roy E. Ashby III, 34, Maryville, Failure to appear
Deputies took a report of stealing in Skidmore
June 13
Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Clearmont
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
June 14
Tessa R. Jones, 38, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
Brooke A. Sharp, 26, Maryville, Supplying alcohol to a minor
June 15
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
June 17
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
Danielle M. Morgan, 30, Grant City, Worth County warrant tampering with motor vehicle
Ashley D. Rhynes, 32, Sheridan, Failure to appear
June 18
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
June 19
Logan D. Evans, 31, Guilford, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
June 21
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville
Ryan J. Madden, 46, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle
June 22
Jaron L. Roberts, 18, Bedford, Iowa, Failure to appear
June 23
Deputies took a report of trespass in Maryville
David A. White, 49, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
June 24
James A. Wilcoxson Jr., 49, Des Moines, Iowa, Probation violation
June 25
Dakota L. Wray, 18, Hopkins, Operating a motor vehicle while suspended; Failure to register vehicle
June 27
Deputies responded to a report of fraudulent use of debit/credit device in Barnard
July 2
Everton Hayden, 36, Clyde, Domestic assault