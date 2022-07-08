SHERIFF REPORT

May 26

Deputies took a report of fraudulent use of debit/credit device in Maryville

Charish A. Holmes, 31, Alpena Carrol, Arizona, Fugitive from out of state

May 28

Elizabeth A. Shelley, 38, Albany, Failure to appear

June 1

Deputies took a report of forgery in Parnell

Joseph E. Everhart, 44, Hopkins, Buchanan County and Maryville warrants Failure to appear

Chad D. King, 38, Maryville, Failure to appear x2

Markel V. Robinson, 25, Kansas City, Probation violation

Kristen L. Clark, 29, Hopkins, St. Joseph and Franklin County warrants Failure to appear

June 3

Nick J. Schuetz, 37, Skidmore, Probation violation

June 4

Joshua E. Hager, 35, Maryville, Sodomy or attempted sodomy x4

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Clearmont

June 6

Kenneth Weaver, 45, Maryville, Failure to appear x2

Zachary E. Copeland, 26, Graham, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

June 7

Zachary J. Hellums, 24, Maryville, Andrew County warrant Failure to appear

June 9

Logan D. Evans, 31, Guilford, Failure to appear

Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Elmo

June 11

Charles W. Henry, 37, Ravenwood, Failure to appear

June 12

Todd E. McGeorge, 49, Barnard, Failure to appear

Roy E. Ashby III, 34, Maryville, Failure to appear

Deputies took a report of stealing in Skidmore

June 13

Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Clearmont

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville

June 14

Tessa R. Jones, 38, St. Joseph, Failure to appear

Brooke A. Sharp, 26, Maryville, Supplying alcohol to a minor

June 15

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville

June 17

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville

Danielle M. Morgan, 30, Grant City, Worth County warrant tampering with motor vehicle

Ashley D. Rhynes, 32, Sheridan, Failure to appear

June 18

Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Maryville

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville

June 19

Logan D. Evans, 31, Guilford, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

June 21

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville

Ryan J. Madden, 46, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle

June 22

Jaron L. Roberts, 18, Bedford, Iowa, Failure to appear

June 23

Deputies took a report of trespass in Maryville

David A. White, 49, St. Joseph, Failure to appear

June 24

James A. Wilcoxson Jr., 49, Des Moines, Iowa, Probation violation

June 25

Dakota L. Wray, 18, Hopkins, Operating a motor vehicle while suspended; Failure to register vehicle

June 27

Deputies responded to a report of fraudulent use of debit/credit device in Barnard

July 2

Everton Hayden, 36, Clyde, Domestic assault

 

