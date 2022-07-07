COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, June 28.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to Geist Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. Liquor License: Black Pony Brewing Company and Back Yard Vine & Wine.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Missouri Department of Natural Resources letter re: Maryville Post Office
• A call was made to Dennis Buckles, Quality Restoration and Sealant regarding the warranty on the building sealant. Buckles will get this sent when he gets a chance. A call was made to Billy Mitchell, MEI, to check into the replacement of the “HELP” button on the Administration Center elevator. Mitchell will call back with an ETA on correcting. A call was made to Aaron Morris, IHP regarding the courthouse boiler shutdown and the water usage. Morris agreed to pay the overage of the water bill.
• The commission signed a letter of support for Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force regarding a grant being applied for through the Office of Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is titled “Stop School Violence.”
• Josh McKim, Director of Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) spoke with the commission on behalf of the Nodaway County Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) and Northwest Nodaway County Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ) boards. McKim reported the boards had discussed solar energy, but are holding off until they find out how it will be assessed. The boards have recommended the municipalities add value-added agriculture to both boards and the Nodaway County EEZ has recommended the addition of Aqua Culture (North American Industry Classification Production System or NAICs code 1125) and Greenhouse, Nursery and Flore Culture Production (NAICs code 1114.) McKim stated the next step is to have board members meet with all city officials to agree to adopt an amendment to the ordinance to include the new NAICs numbers and value-added agriculture.
McKim also gave a brief update on the Nodaway County Expo Center project.
• The City of Parnell sent in a request for ARPA funds to assist with temporary water storage while they are putting in the new water tower.
• The commission visited with a landowner on Road #508 in Green Township and Road #764 in White Cloud Township.
• The commissioners walked the Administration Center to discuss potential projects. Shelving for the garage and storage areas will be priced.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, June 30.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to Linde for road and bridge supplies; Liquor License: The Stable; TimbearCats. Sheriff to Tri-State for vehicle purchase (ARPA purchase); to Cellebrite for annual fee; to Atchison County Sheriff for inmate housing; to Fastcase, Inc for law library; to Kelly Tire & Exhaust for tires.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Quality Restoration & Sealants Warranty information; Vehicle Sales Tax/Motor Fuel Tax Reports.
• Judge Robert Rice emailed the final edition of the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board Board of Trustees Inter-County Agreement and By-Laws for review.
• The commission spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, regarding bridges for the upcoming BRO program. Macias is working on the Local Public Agency Off-System Bridge Program (LBIP) applications for Bridge #0295003, #0741000, #009010 and possibly #0039002. A call was also made to Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments to give her an update.
• Dowis also spoke about the grants under the Transportation Alternative Program (TAP). Projects under consideration are the sidewalk in front of the jail and the courthouse ramp and stairs at the courthouse. Dowis will be emailing over a checklist.
• Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering, called to check in on the county’s bridge priority list. The commission will be looking at the bridges today to come up with the top five. After inspecting bridges, a call was made to Chaffin to have Great River Engineering fill out the LBIP applications on Bridge #0228013 and #0877014.
• Assessor Rex Wallace confirmed dates in July to set up any Board of Equalization hearings. Available dates will be July 12, 14, 19 and 21.
• Dr Charles “Chip” Fillingane, SaraBeth Finningane and Maryville Chamber of Commerce Director Amy Gessert met with the commission to request ARPA assistance in acquiring COVID testing kits and PPE supplies for county uninsured residents. The commission voted to fund $13,000 in testing kits and $2,300 for PPE supplies. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, treasurer/collector.
Heather Burns, City of Parnell Clerk, called in to discuss ARPA assistance with temporary water supply issues (until the new water tower is constructed.) The commission requested numbers showing the overage and cost estimates from public water.
• Josh McKim, Director of Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) spoke with the commission regarding the amendment to the ordinance discussed at the prior meeting. McKim asked if the county’s attorney would be able to do this. A call was made to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney to discuss. Schraeder requested the original ordinance and the information to be included in the amendment be sent to him via email.
• While Schraeder was on the phone, the commission discussed the Board of Equalization board quorums. Schraeder stated counties generally have 3-5 on their BOE board and the Assessor can sit on the board as well. A question was posed regarding ordinances adopted by the Nodaway County Health Board. Schraeder stated if the commission has not also signed the ordinance, then criminal penalty violations cannot be enforced.
• The commission spent time in the morning and afternoon visiting the bridges on the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) list in order to prioritize possible BROs for future projects. The commission spoke with Joseph Turner, Traffic Operations Engineer, with MODOT who later sent an email about planned improvements to roadways, such as road resurfacing, that can be found in our “Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan” (STIP).
• A county employee visited with the commission about a personnel issue.
• The commission discussed quotes received from Quality Sealants and Restoration and Thrasher Group. Quality Sealants had the low bid. A call was made to Dennis Buckles, owner of Quality Sealants to let him know to proceed. Buckles had previously stated that it would be at least a month before he could begin.
• Sheriff Randy Strong, Major Scott Wedlock and Captain Austin Hann presented a request for ARPA funds. Hann shared a list of camera equipment items, costs and warranty information from Motorola Solutions, reviewed the terms of the estimated equipment and training and answered questions. The quote is for $204,125.00. The quote and discounts are applicable to the terms and conditions of the NASPO/WatchGuard Video, Inc. contract found under Master Agreement #OK-MA-145-010 and Missouri Participating addendum with associated contract #CT200012001. The commission approved the request. Also present: Jenkins, treasurer/collector.