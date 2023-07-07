COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, June 27.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Liquor License for Dolgencorp, LLC (Dollar General, Burlington Junction;) Maryville Bearcat Aerie #3669; Highway 136 Road House; Bearcat Lanes and Goff Grocery. Road and Bridge to Strueby Diesel for equipment.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Employee change letters, Assessor Deputy appointment of J. Boulting; Receipt for payment for TAP grant and BRO-074(64) Bridge; Financial Statement – Jackson Township; Organization Assessment – Tourism Committee
• Kim Mildward, of NWMO Regional Council of Governments and Greg McDanel, City of Maryville Manager, stopped in to discuss upcoming Laborshed, Child Care, Tourism and Accessibility (Parks and Recreation) studies all in preparation for planning grants due to the closing of Deluxe. Mildward requested the county budget a total of $15,000 towards the studies over the next two years.
• Walker gave updates on bathroom issues at the courthouse. Approved a request for a key to the downstairs storage room for the State of Missouri Archives division. A message was left at IHP regarding status of parts ordered for the boiler at the courthouse.
• Nodaway County resident and business owner discussed concerns with tourism in Nodaway County. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, Road and Bridge Supervisor.
• The commission reviewed Clear Creek Wind Project turbine sound output report sent by Brent Cline at Tenaska.
• Sara Hull representing the Blazer Park Committee out of Burlington Junction, made a formal request of $10,000 from the ARPA funds for playground equipment. The Commission will review proposal and get back to her.
• Jenkins presented the lien release for properties within the Timberview Neighborhood Improvement District (NID) for signature. Reviewed a court order from Judge Corey Herron to pay a Guardian Ad Litem from a case. This will be sent on to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, for review. Also reviewed some requested/earmarked funds through the ARPA program. Jenkins reported that the letters to cities had been sent.
• Met with Jim Davis and Tiffany DiShon from Nodaway Valley Bank to discuss the transition of funds and sign the documents for the county’s bank bid. Also present: Jenkins.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected the new state bridge, a tube on Road #530 in Green Township and a tube on Road #504 in Polk Township.
• Darren Farnan with United Electric/Services met to discuss a utility work permit. The application was sent to his email.
• The 2023-24 Cellebrite contract was signed and returned.
• Jenkins and Rex Wallace, Assessor discussed solar energy taxing.