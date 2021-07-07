LAND TRANSFERS
June 18, 2021
Della A. and John C. Rhoades to Austin and Jaque Colwell – Com at NW Cor S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 5-63-35
Tyson Kohlleppel to Jake and Carla Peery – Lots 5, 6 Blk 11 Original Town of Ravenwood
Jennifer A. Baumli to Grant & Ridge Limited, LLC – N1/2 Lot 1 Blk 5 Burns First Addition to Maryville
Kathi Lake to Ryan Meyer – Lot 7 Blk 15 South Maryville or Southern Extension to Maryville
June 21, 2021
Jason R. and Danielle Guthrie to Christopher and Erin Baldwin – Lot 34 Valleyview Subdivision Plat No 1, an Addition to Maryville
Jason R. and Laura Barnes to Remington and Christina Long – S 66 Ft Lots 7, 8 Blk 11 M.W. Charles First Addition to Maryville
Helen and Roland Schreiber to Deana L. Marriott – Lot 3 Half Blk 12 Northwest Extension or Addition to Maryville
Christina R. Owens to Rodney G. and Brenda A. Lewis Revocable Living Trust, Kenneth R. and Sherry M. Schulte – E 36 Ft Lots 1, 2 Blk 1 Harlan’s Addition to Graham..See Record
June 22, 2021
Sarah J. Arnold to Leo B. Spire Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – Lot 7 Valleyview Subdivision Plat 1
Leo B. Spire Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Lesa Kinman and John Lee Spire, Successor Trustees to Sarah J. Kemper – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 1-64-34
Sarah J. Arnold Trust to Leo B. Spire Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, John Lee Spire, Successor Trustee – Lot 12 Valleyview Subdivision Plat 1
Ronald F. Browning to Curt and Kelli Hagey – 10 Acres SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 8-65-37…See Record
June 24, 2021
John David and Miranda Kae Palmer to Caitlin McIlravy – S1/2 Lots 3, 4 Blk 29 Southern Extension, an Addition to Maryville
Jerome H. and Roanne G. Solheim to Galanakis Properties LLC – Part of Lots 1, 2 Blk 3 Northwest Ext or Addition to the City of Maryville
Carla S. and Steven Q. Daniels to Larry Dean and Anna L. Redford Revocable Living Trust – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-64-35
Jonathan and Bonnie Scott to Jonathan and Bonnie Scott Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – Com S1/4 Cor Sec 10-64-35…See Record
Jonathan and Bonnie Scott Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Carroll B. Scott Inter Vivos Trust, Shirley M. Scott Trustee – Two Tracts Com S1/4 Cor Sec 10-64-35..See Record
Carroll B. Scott Inter Vivos Trust, Shirley M. Scott Trustee to Jonathan and Bonnie Scott Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – Sec 10-64-35
June 25, 2021
Paul W. and Catherine L. Schieber to Missouri Highways & Transportation Commission – See Record
Maurice D. and Kathy S. Brand Revocable Trust to Robert and Eric Brand – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 19; S1/2 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 18 except ½ Acre in NE Cor 64-33
Jason and Joni Hawk to Walter Farms LLC – Lots 1, 2 Blk 2 LV Morton’s Addition to Maryville
Joseph, Taylor, Donald and Melanie McClurg to Zach Haggstrom Lot 3 Woodruff’s Second Redivision Lot 4 John Saunder’s Addition to Maryville
Tyler Ray Lynch to Tyler Lynch LLC – Part Lot 22 Southern Boundary Original Town of Maryville
June 28, 2021
Pamela K. Kelley Living Trust to Trevor and Ingrid Kelley – Com NW Cor Sec 6-66-36..See Record
Margaret McIrvin Revocable Trust Agreement, Janet Lee Malatesta, Successor Trustee to Timothy and Jeri Laubscher – Lot 55 Plat 2 Westridge Estates, an Addition to Maryville
Jake W. and Glenda M. Giesken to Joshua P. and Connie M. Spencer – Lots 16-22 Blk 6 Wilcox
Darla Runyon to Steven L. and Carol Meyer – Lot 81, 82 Golden Acres Plat 1, a Subdivision of Maryville
Spurns Development, LLC, Danny Burns to Benjamin J. and Sara N. Howe – Lot 1 Scout Ridge Estates Amended Plat No 1
Kostadenos and Emily Groumoutis to Kyle and Elizabeth Christiansen – Lot 49 Westridge Estates Plat 2, an Addition to Maryville
June 29, 2021
McGuire Properties LLC, Kevin and Phoelisa McGuire to Taylor Harrison – Lots 3, 4 Seminary Square, an Addition to Maryville, a re-division of Blk 2 of Elizabeth Prather’s Addition to the Original Town of Maryville
Ryan R. and Tami L. Andreini to Terry and Jacque Oglesby – Lot 6 Blk 15 Southern Extension to Maryville
Kevin L. and Michele Rosenbohm to Kevin and Michele Rosenbohm Family Trust Agreement – See Record
Spurns Development, LLC, Danny Burns to Brian and Kristina M. Novak – Lot 47 Scout Ridge Estates Amended Plat No 1
John and Kendra S. Laffey to Douglas W. and Julie K. Lehman – Beg N1/4 Cor Sec 16-63-34..See Record
Linebaugh Properties LLC, Juliana R. Judd to Brian and Ginger Summa – Lot 4 Blk 37 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
John Kevin and Teresa Anne Wilmes to John Kevin and Teresa Anne Wilmes – See Record – See Record
Jerome H. and Roanne G. Solheim to Preston Lee and Emily Ann Pedersen – Lot 2 Blk 6 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Ryan M. and Heather A. Stoecklin to Jack Jr. and Teresa D. Jones – Tract 55 Ft Wide N & S Off N of NW1/4 Blk 23 Original Town of Maryville
June 30, 2021
Vickie L Weldon to Adam L. and Sherra L. Weldon – Tract in Sec 12-64-36.. See Record
John L. and Debra White to Bruce Judd – Lot 5 Blk 31 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Twaddle Realty Inc., A Missouri Corp, Bryan D. Twaddle to Francis Patrick Wynne II – Lot 2 Blk A Pope North Ridge Subdivision
Connie M. and Joshua P. Spencer to Patrick E. Bryant – N 90 Ft. of Lots 1, 2 in Blk 2, Original Town of Wilcox
Pierson Rentals LLC, Travis Pierson to Walter Brothers Investments, LLC – E1/2 Lots 1, 2 ½ Blk 11 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Kirk Goslee and Shandi Tippett to City of Skidmore – Lot 10 Blk 2 First Addition to Skidmore