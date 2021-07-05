COURT NEWS

June 15

Judge Robert Rice

Lukas A. Snapp, Savannah, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Prior drug offense, $400 fine and five days incarceration

June 16

Judge Robert Rice

Kevin W. Cook, St. Joseph, Owner. Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125; Failure to register motor vehicle, $25

June 21

Judge Roger Prokes

Jordan L. Kuonen, Maryville, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification to be placed in Post-Conviction Drug Treatment Program

Trey J. Weingrad, Maryville, Domestic assault, second degree, Five years Department of Corrections

Charles D. White, Maryville, , Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid,, Three years Department of Corrections

Grant Bellemore, Lawson,, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid,; Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention, stop, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Myra A. Bernard, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Burglary, first degree; Stealing; Assault, Fourth degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kassim H. Dowling, Maryville, , Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Alexandra Lasley, Shenandoah, Iowa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

Philip Merriett, Tarkio, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

Rusty A. Pruett, Bethany, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Timothy L. Strange, Clarinda, Iowa, Domestic assault, third degree, Two years Department of Corrections. Suspended execution of sentence, Five years supervised probation

