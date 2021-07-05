COURT NEWS
June 15
Judge Robert Rice
Lukas A. Snapp, Savannah, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Prior drug offense, $400 fine and five days incarceration
June 16
Judge Robert Rice
Kevin W. Cook, St. Joseph, Owner. Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125; Failure to register motor vehicle, $25
June 21
Judge Roger Prokes
Jordan L. Kuonen, Maryville, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification to be placed in Post-Conviction Drug Treatment Program
Trey J. Weingrad, Maryville, Domestic assault, second degree, Five years Department of Corrections
Charles D. White, Maryville, , Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid,, Three years Department of Corrections
Grant Bellemore, Lawson,, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid,; Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention, stop, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Myra A. Bernard, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Burglary, first degree; Stealing; Assault, Fourth degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kassim H. Dowling, Maryville, , Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Alexandra Lasley, Shenandoah, Iowa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
Philip Merriett, Tarkio, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
Rusty A. Pruett, Bethany, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Timothy L. Strange, Clarinda, Iowa, Domestic assault, third degree, Two years Department of Corrections. Suspended execution of sentence, Five years supervised probation