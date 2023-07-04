MUNICIPAL COURT
June 21
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
MUNICIPAL COURT
June 21
Judge Robert Rice
Stevie N. Adams, Hopkins, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $250
Kenzie L. Britten, Creston, Iowa, Followed another vehicle too closely, $125
Dakota D. Chesnut, Bedford, Iowa, Driving while revoked, suspended, $500
Nathan R. Cohen, Mary-ville, Expired plates, $50.50
Steven L. Cohen, Mar-yville, Expired plates, $25.25
Carl D. Colville, Ravenwood, Driving revoked or suspended, $250
Matthew T. Cronk, Pickering, Defective equipment, $186.50
Thomas J. Dean, Mary-ville, Nuisance violation, $100
Jacquelyn D. Elliott, Raymore, Littering, $200
Jitender S. Guguloth, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Victoria M. Hipper, Maryville, Failed to stop at stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Collin D. Jackson, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Operate a motor vehicle in a carless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
James E. Lee, Kansas City, Failed to yield, $125
Jami M. McElroy, Tarkio, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Jay’von J. McKinney, Blue Springs, Defective equipment, $400
Jeremy M. Miller, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lee B. Norman, Maitland, Expired plates, $50.50
Brett A. Pointer, Maryville, Failed to stop at stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $125.00
Cameron Radford, Florissant, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Dallan R. Smith, Blockton, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50; Driving while revoked or suspended, $500
Frances K. Thraen, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Dustin R. Uelinger, Grant City, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.