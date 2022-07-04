MARYVILLE POLICE

June 12

4:14 p.m. – 1200 block W. 16th – Stealing by deceit – Ongoing investigation

June 14

12:49 p.m. – 900 block N. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

9:56 p.m. – 600 block E. 2nd – Dog bite – Ongoing investigation

June 15

10:07 p.m. – 200 block W. 12th – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation

June 16

8:52 p.m. – 200 block E. 1st – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation

June 18

9:27 a.m. – 500 block S. Buchanan – Recovered property – Cell phone

1:46 p.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation

June 19

500 block W. 11th – Sexual assault – Ongoing investigation

June 21

3:16 p.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation

June 22

9:14 p.m. – Robertson Crist Park – Property damage – Ongoing investigation

June 23

9:00 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Fraud – Ongoing investigation

June 24

12:53 p.m – 300 block N. Market – Recovered property – Key

10:28 a.m. – 1500 block S. Main – Bryan A. Harwell, 37, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Failure to register a motor vehicle

June 25

12:10 p.m. – 300 block N. Mulberry – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

Accidents

June 17

1100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Connor M. Hadley, 22, Maryville – Failure to yield; Driver 2: David S. Baker, 31, Maryville

June 18

2:37 p.m. – US Hwy 136 & Katydid Rd. – Driver 1: Tushar H. Shah, 17, Kansas City; Driver 2: Erika E. Jeter, 38, Maryville

June 25

12:40 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Edwin D. Reyes, 21, Maryville; Driver 2: Miller C. Derr, 75, Maitland

0
0
0
0
0

Tags