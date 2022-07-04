MARYVILLE POLICE
June 12
4:14 p.m. – 1200 block W. 16th – Stealing by deceit – Ongoing investigation
June 14
12:49 p.m. – 900 block N. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
9:56 p.m. – 600 block E. 2nd – Dog bite – Ongoing investigation
June 15
10:07 p.m. – 200 block W. 12th – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
June 16
8:52 p.m. – 200 block E. 1st – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
June 18
9:27 a.m. – 500 block S. Buchanan – Recovered property – Cell phone
1:46 p.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
June 19
500 block W. 11th – Sexual assault – Ongoing investigation
June 21
3:16 p.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
June 22
9:14 p.m. – Robertson Crist Park – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
June 23
9:00 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
June 24
12:53 p.m – 300 block N. Market – Recovered property – Key
10:28 a.m. – 1500 block S. Main – Bryan A. Harwell, 37, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Failure to register a motor vehicle
June 25
12:10 p.m. – 300 block N. Mulberry – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
June 17
1100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Connor M. Hadley, 22, Maryville – Failure to yield; Driver 2: David S. Baker, 31, Maryville
June 18
2:37 p.m. – US Hwy 136 & Katydid Rd. – Driver 1: Tushar H. Shah, 17, Kansas City; Driver 2: Erika E. Jeter, 38, Maryville
June 25
12:40 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Edwin D. Reyes, 21, Maryville; Driver 2: Miller C. Derr, 75, Maitland