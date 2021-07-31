COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, July 20.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Liquor licenses to Finish Line and Black Pony Brewing Company, LLC. Road and Bridge to Taylor Barrett Concrete Pumping, LLC for concrete pumping (Bridge #0727005); Sheriff to MTE for firewall; to FastCase, Inc. for digital law library; to Haug Communications for equipment installation.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email from Elizabeth Roberts from Senator Hawley’s office regarding conference call options; Financial Reports for 102 River, Hoover Frankum, Mozingo and Mill Creek Watersheds
• The commission spoke with Bill Cronk, Cronk Hauling regarding rock for Independence Township. A call was made to Norris Aggregate (Ravenwood quarry) to let them know that Cronk is approved to haul bond rock for Independence Township.
• The commission discussed with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer information obtained from two other counties on the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program.
• Bid information was signed and returned to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, for soft match bridges #0514001 and #0614022.
• A call was made to Rod Chavez, Enel – White Cloud Wind project, to discuss roads within the windmill footprint.
• A call was made to Porter Trash regarding repairs needed to the dumpster at the Administration Center. Assessor, Rex Wallace reported a broken button on the Administration Center elevator after the weekend fair.
• Larry Tempel and Brandon Robertson of McBride, Lock & Associates, LLC introduced themselves to the commission as they get started auditing Nodaway Counties FFY2020. A questionnaire was reviewed with the commission and Clerk as they got started.
• A conference call was held with Elizabeth Roberts, Senator Josh Hawley’s office and Matt Barry, Congressman Sam Graves’ office regarding the status of the FEMA denial letter on Bridge #085006. Roberts recommended having MoDOT put together a letter clarifying the inspection reports. A message was left for Jennifer Jarvis, MoDOT to discuss who the correct person would be for this letter and a message was left for Marty Liles to discuss a letter. Also present: Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.
• The commission gave an update to Wilson and Woehlk on the wind project punch list items.
• A Letter of Support was reviewed and signed in support of 2021 RAISE Grant application for additional funding to construct the South Main Corridor Improvement project. The letter was sent back to Greg McDanel, City of Maryville Manager via email.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, July 22.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Sheriff to Hy-Vee, Falls City Mercantile and Graves Food for inmate food and supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Punchlist for White Cloud Wind project
• The commission, along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, rode along with Rod Chavez of Enel – White Cloud Wind project on the roads within the windmill footprint that are getting ready to be turned back over to the townships.
• The commission took a call from IAMO regarding moving a line in preparation of Bridge 86 repair. A meeting was set up for at the site to discuss on Tuesday, July 27 at 1:30.
• Randa Doty, University of Missouri Extension, stopped in to discuss broadband in rural locations.
• A call was made to Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling, regarding CART Rock in Independence Township.
• The commission spoke with Curt Hagey, Nodaway Township Board member regarding rock on reconstruction Road #345 in Nodaway Township and #525 in Green Township.
• The commission spoke with Brent Cline of Tenaska – Clear Creek Wind project regarding a CenturyLink phone line that had been cut during the construction phase. Cline reported that CenturyLink is not interested in repairing the line. Tenaska has agreed to assist the landowner in the phone line with a new company. A call was made to the landowner to relay the information.
• Tim Lance, White Cloud Township trustee called in regarding roads within the White Cloud Wind project.