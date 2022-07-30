MUNICIPAL COURT
July 20
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
MUNICIPAL COURT
July 20
Judge Robert Rice
Gage D. Marriott, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250; Littering, $500
Eldon H. Armstrong, Easton, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100
Hailyn M. Park, Hamilton, Animal at large, $200
Donald A. Wright, Whittemore, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, SATOP
Bryson T. Skidmore, Maryville, Littering, $200
Evan S. Saxton, Mary-ville, Failed to register vehicle, $225; Defective equipment, $100
Brian Auld, Smithville, Display, possess plates of another, $50.50
Joshua D. Sagehorn, Seward, Nebraska, Disorderly conduct, $300
Bryce W. Marriott, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Krishan K. Sharma, Maryville, Loitering, $500
Trevor S. Burrows, Bethany, Defective equipment, $500
Hurbano Valle, Mary-ville, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $186.50; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $150
Logan Hecker, Maryville, Littering, $100
Gretchen M. Wehmeyer, Misc. park violation, $100
Janet S. Daniels, Mary-ville, Failed to stop at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $125
Olivia P. Miller, Hopkins, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $250
Stevie N. Adams, Hopkins, Failed to register vehicle; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Timothy Petty, St. Joseph, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Cheyenne Gray, Mary-ville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Landon Baker, Mary-ville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.