COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, June 22.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
• Approvals and requisitions: Liquor Licenses for Title Town Bar and Grill, Bearcat Lanes, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Tuck Point Bar and Grill; Fast Zone 2; Geocken Enterprises; R & M Shooters and El Maguey. Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; to Taylor Barrett Concrete Pumping for Bridge #0988007; Sheriff to Falls City Mercantile, Hy-Vee and Graves Food for inmate food and supplies for July; to Haug Communications for labor, to Cellebrite for software renewal.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Vehicle Sales Tax and Motor Fuel Tax Report; Certificate of Liability Insurance for Coenen Electric; Notice of Hearing re: Purdue Pharma L.P. for the Fifth Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed various county projects. E. Walker announced September 17, 2021 as his retirement date.
• The commission, with Ed Walker inspected Road #660 in Jefferson Township and a tube on Road #810 in Monroe Township.
• The commissioners reviewed the Nodaway County Code of Ethics.
A motion was made and seconded to readopt with date changes to reflect a new two-year timeline. The motion was approved. A letter to the Missouri Ethics Commission was put together by Patton, signed by the commission and sent, along with the updated Code of Ethics.
• An audio/visual conference call was made with Angie Gaebler and Claire Ashbrook of Strata Architecture, Philip Steed, Structural Engineering Associates, regarding the Nodaway County Courthouse Maintenance Plan and ADA Accessibility Study submitted by Strata Architecture. Gaebler and Ashbrook reviewed the report and discussed immediate, short-term and long-term recommendations with the commission. Graebler stated that the report did not have any financial estimates included as they are still working to gather that information. They hope to have that portion of the report completed by mid-July. Also present: Kim Mildward with NW Missouri Regional Council of Governments, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Tammy Carter, H.R. director.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, June 24.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was absent.
Business before the governing board included: Liquor Licenses for Pizza Hut, Caseys General Store #3786, #3430 and #2469; Rick’s Country Store, City Star, Quick Run LLC, Trex Mart, Trex Mart #8 and Quick Run, LLC. Prosecuting Attorney to Christopher Robertson, Ph.D for court services; to Karpel Solutions for annual hosting fee.
• The west set of doors at the courthouse are having issues and a door on the county clerk’s office needs the closer adjusted. Andy Abbott, Maryville Typewriter Exchange (MTE) stopped in to report issues at the courthouse with a possible lightning strike. Abbott plans to check several other electronic items and report back to the commission. The commission did a walk-through of the building to check the elevator and speak to all offices. They also did a check of the ceiling in the juvenile office within the Administration Center.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed various county projects.
• The commission took a call from Daniel Hartman, State Director in Senator Josh Hawley’s office, regarding the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster from the spring of 2019.
• Reviewed and signed a letter to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) regarding BRO-B074(62) Bridge (#0411018.) Also received an email from Andrew Hoza, MoDOT, stating LPA project has been cleared for obligation of funds.
• The commission, along with E. Walker and Tammy Carter, H.R. director met with Matt Barry, representative for Congressman Sam Graves office and Chris Naylor, constituent services for Senator Josh Hawley’s office regarding a review of the documentation from FEMA denials on Bridge #0085006. Copies of the documentation that was submitted to FEMA were shared with Barry and Naylor. Commissioner Burns asked for follow-up from both on where this process takes them. Also in attendance, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.