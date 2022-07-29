COURT NEWS
July 18
Judge Corey Herron
Dalton R. Area, Mound City, Resisting, interfering with arrest for felony; Operated vehicle on highway without valid license, third and subsequent offense, 60 days county jail
Myra A. Bernard, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Probation revoked and sentenced to six years Department of Corrections. To complete court ordered long term substance abuse program
Jerad L. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued and extended one year, 30 days shock incarceration
James A. Wilcoxson Jr., Des Moines, Iowa, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued and extended one year
Adam L. Mattson, Maryville, Leaving scene of accident, physical injury, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; Driving while intoxicated, 60 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration
Christopher C. Wiederholt, Conception Jct., Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Seven years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation, 15 days shock incarceration
Katherine Ritter, St. Joseph, Restitution Hearing, Financial exploitation of and elder/disabled person x2; Tamper or attempt to tamper with victim in a felony prosecution, Restitution of $9,174.54
July 19
Judge Robert Rice
Jerry D. Farber, Bolckow, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Timothy J. Mott, Sr., Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, SATOP, Victim Impact Panel
Hunter T. Woods, Stanberry, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300; Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50; Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50