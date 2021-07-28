LAND TRANSFERS
July 14, 2021
Sandra Wright to Paul J. McGary – Beg at NW Cor Lot 20.... All in Blk 5 Original Town of Skidmore
Mary Welch to Tasheena Dean Marriott – Part of Lot 3 Blk 4 in Town of Conception
July 15, 2021
Robert M. and Carol A. Payne to Andrew and Sabra Nelson – Part of Lots 1, 2 Blk 37 F. Hastings Addition to Maryville
Julie Wiedemann to Ned Waterman – S1/2 Lots 4, 5, 6 Blk 14 Original Town of Barnard
Mary Theodore to Jay Robert Devers – S 63 Ft. Lots 7, 8 in Blk 1 Robinson Place Addition to Maryville ..See Record
Lois Jean and Lamont Christensen to Jeffrey E. and Heather Martin – Lot 4 Lakeview Acres Subdivision
Colby and Megan Wiederholt to Tuck Point LLC – Lots 11, 12 Blk 7 Original Town of Ravenwood
July 16, 2021
Casch Remington Doyle to Ryan Vincent and Heather Montenguise – Lot 10 and E 5 Ft Lot 9 Blk 44 E Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville
U.S. Bank National Assn to MM1621, LLC – Tr Com NW Cor Sec 29-64-35
Robert J. and Kathryn L. Machovsky to Jeremy and McKenna Staples – Lot 6 Blk 3 Faustiana Addition to Maryville
Jeremy W. and McKenna Staples to JPT LLC – Lot 8 Blk F Lynnhurst Addition to Maryville
Royce D. and Deanna A. Cozine to Brent A. and Alyssa M. Johnson – Lot 1, 2 Blk 15 Original Town of Barnard
Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County Inc. to Mikeala Cathleen McCoy – Tract in Sec 19-64-35
Loch Sand & Construction Co, Robert E. Loch III, James W. Loch and Robert E. Loch Jr. to Curt and Julie Tobin – Tract in Sec 6-64-35
Jason and Joni Hawk to Chad A. and Katrina K. Meyer – Tract NW Sec 19-64-35
July 19, 2021
Jill S. Kain to Harmanday M. Felton – E1/2 Lots 7, 8 Blk 14 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
July 21, 2021
United Producers, Inc., Producers Livestock Association and MFA Livestock Association, Inc. to Maryville Livestock Auction, LLC – Tract in Sec 36-65-36