COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, July 18.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for fuel.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Elevator Operating Certificate – Administration Center; Nodaway County Fair Board – insurance information
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of Liability Insurance for Coenen Enterprises, Inc.
Thank you letters from Missouri Boys State participants
• Called Walker Body Shop and Maryville Glass & Lock to coordinate the painting of doors for the Courthouse. Gave the go on drain line work for the air conditioners in the Administration Center.
• Patton opened the Board of Equalization (B. O. E.) hearing with a presentation of the property in question. An appeal by Daniels Children’s Investments, LLC (Hy-Vee Corporation) (no representation present) on the valuation of the real property at 1215-1217 S. Main Street, Maryville, MO for the main grocery store and gas station buildings.
Brief Legal Description: TR COM 284’ S & 45’ E of NW COR SW ¼ SW ¼ 20-64-35, TH E 185’, N 38.8’, E 138.21’, S 19.3’, E 307.74’, S 267.67’, W 244.51, S 211.68’, W 187.15’, N 119.11’, W 193.52’, N 160.06’, W 5’, N 175.04’ TO POB NODAWAY COUNTY, MC EXC PUB RD R/W
Rex Wallace, assessor, reviewed the discussion on the valuation from 2022’s B.O.E. Hearing. The commission voted to leave the value of the property at $4,760,920.00. The BOE meeting was closed.
• The commission spoke with Kelly Manning, with Mosaic Medical Center, regarding concerns with insurance and billing through Mosaic. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• TJose Rodiguez, MoDOT Area Engineer stopped in to share recent updates to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP.)
• Larry Tempel, McBride, Lock & Associates, met with the commission to kick-off the single audit on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and General Revenue. An Objectives of the Engagement and Services agreement to be performed was reviewed and signed.
• The commission, along with Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock met with Jerri Dearmont and Cheyenne Murphy, NWMO Regional Council of Governments to review the Milestone Report timeline, the county’s Procurement Policy and discussed the bidding process on the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant projects. Also present: Jenkins.
• A message was left for Union Township Trustee Richard Stringer.
• Commission met with representatives of FCS Financial, MoDOT and Polk Township to discuss a possible change on Road #606.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, July 20.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Liquor License for Black Pony Brewing Co. (caterer’s license). Sheriff to 911 Custom for supplies; to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Chapter 11 documents for Endo International.
• Dale Lawler, Henry County Commissioner, called to discuss Board of Equalization and Senate Bill 190.
• Walk gave an update on the status of the elevator variance process.
• Adam Stratton, Director of Acciona Energy Solar Development, met with the commission to review the Solar Energy Project Development Agreement. Stratton talked about the community open house they will be hosting on August 10, 2023.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Roads #286 and #298 in Union Township; Road #364 and a culvert on Road #316 both in Nodaway Township and Road #486 in Polk Township.
• Collector/Treasurer, Mar-ilyn Jenkins, presented an email from Sheriff Randy Strong requesting the county move his pay to be in compliance with 57.317 RSMo. A call was put in to county attorney, Ivan Schraeder to discuss the statute and salary commission. The commission agreed to change the annual salary of the Sheriff to reflect the percentage. This will take effect with the next payroll and a prorated amount will be added for the first payroll of July.
• While Schraeder was on the phone, Jenkins discussed a Sunshine Request she had received regarding public records. Schraeder cited RSMo 610.021 (3) and (13) for a response. Also discussed a recent Zoom call discussing SB190.
• Concerned citizen discussed possibility of a housing development in Nodaway County.