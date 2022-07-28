THE COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, July 19.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns,
South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Fuel and Equipment Report (June 2022); Liquor License: The Canteen of Maryville dba American Legion; Nopal Mexican Restaurant, Inc. temporary license and complete liquor license. Sheriff to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies; Road and Bridge to Consumers Oil Co. for semi tires.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff’s Inmate Report (June 2022); Email from Judge Robert Rice regarding pending parking tickets; Transportation Alternatives Program Grant application; Email from Missouri American Water re: a youth event hosted by Leadership Northwest Missouri; Northwest Newsflash newsletter
• The commission discussed a complaint by a resident with an issue with a neighbor not containing noxious weeds. The resident stopped in to confirm locations. The commission plans to connect with the other landowners to discuss.
• On Friday, July 15, Walk and Patton attended a celebration of the ceremonial signing of a multi-county agreement which creates a board of local representatives for the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board. The commission adopted the Inter-County Agreement for the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees. The commission also reviewed one application for a board position.
• Sheriff Randy Strong visited with the commission on an effort by county schools to run a sales tax that would fund a deputy in each school. Strong gave updates on activities at the jail.
• Andy Abbott, MTE, presented a proposed layout and cost for shelving units in a storage room at the Administration Center using ARPA funds. The proposal includes 40 industrial storage shelving unites, a 4-step rolling ladder and labor to install. The project was tabled for now.
• A letter was received from the Department of Public Safety, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) regarding FEMA-4451-DR-MO project. The amount of $4,213.12 was deposited.
• The courthouse has an air conditioner issue. The commission looked it over and made a call to Sleek Creek to look into the issue.
• Patton opened the Board of Equalization (B.O.E.) hearing with a presentation of the property in question and introductions. An appeal by Hy-Vee Corporation (represented by Gabe Noller, Tax Consultant for J.W. Chatam & Associates) on the valuation of the real property at 1215-1217 S. Main Street, Maryville, Missouri for the main grocery store and gas station buildings.
Brief Legal Description: TR COM 284’ S & 45’ E of NW COR SW ¼ SW ¼ 20-64-35, TH E 185’, N 38.8’, E 138.21’, S 19.3’, E 307.74’, S 267.67’, W 244.51, S 211.68’, W 187.15’, N 119.11’, W 193.52’, N 160.06’, W 5’, N 175.04’ TO POB NODAWAY COUNTY, MC EXC PUB RD R/W
Rex Wallace, assessor, discussed why the valuation increased, comparables, the PILOT program (Payment in lieu of Taxes) and how the valuation process works. Noller discussed the comparables J.W. Chatam & Associates had shared with the Assessor’s office. The floor was open for discussion and questions. The Nodaway County B.O.E. has asked for time to look over the information presented and will notify the Assessor and Noller of their decision. The B.O.E. hearing was closed.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, July 21.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns,
South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Northwest Cellular bill increases; May/June 911 telephone tax payments to the City of Maryville; Inventory transfer/disposal forms. Road and Bridge to Strueby Diesel for repairs.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Treatment Court Award Contracts FY23; 911 Expense Reports (June 2022)
• The Nodaway County Board of Equalization (B.O.E.) reviewed the information presented to them by Rex Wallace, assessor and Gabe Noller, tax consultant for J.W. Chatam & Associates on July 19, 2022. The following is the legal description of the real property at 1215-1217 S. Main Street, Maryville, Missouri.
Brief Legal Description: TR COM 284’ S & 45’ E of NW COR SW ¼ SW ¼ 20-64-35, TH E 185’, N 38.8’, E 138.21’, S 19.3’, E 307.74’, S 267.67’, W 244.51, S 211.68’, W 187.15’, N 119.11’, W 193.52’, N 160.06’, W 5’, N 175.04’ TO POB NODAWAY COUNTY, MC EXC PUB RD R/W
The commission approved leaving the valuation as it is currently set. A letter will be drafted and sent to Noller at the email he requested.
• A call was made to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor, regarding information on purchasing base one products in bulk when partnering with other counties. Also discussed progress on reconstruction roads.
• A call was made to Merlin Atkins, Ministry Center, regarding food needs in Nodaway County. Also spoke with Chad Higdon, Second Harvest regarding discussion from June 7, 2022. The commission asked for a formal request to consider and some data documenting how potential ARPA funds would be used in Nodaway County. Andy Abbott, MTE, shared a picture and description of the shelving unit proposed for the storage room in the Administration Center, using ARPA funds, as well as informing the commission of the supply status.
• The commission spoke with a Washington Township resident regarding road issues and to Jason Stoll, Washington Township Trustee regarding the road.
• Rusty Black, candidate for 12th District State Senate met with the commission for a question/answer session.
• The commission inspected Road #492 and a tube on Road #595 in Polk Township; Road #776 and a tube on Road #790 in Hughes Township.
• The commission met with a landowner and representatives of Washington Township regarding Road #1033-034 in Washington Township.
• The commissioners looked over an air conditioning issue on the third floor of the Administration Center.