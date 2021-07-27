COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, July 13.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to Precision Lock and Key for courthouse security; to MOPERM for automobile liability on new vehicles. Liquor Licenses for The Hanger, Tuck Point, LLC and The Powerhouse. Road and Bridge to Railroad Yard for equipment; Commission to Kevin Hartman for Hazardous Household Waste program; Sheriff to Haug Communications for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Investment Report (June 2021); Sheriff’s Inmate Report (June); Equipment and Fuel Report (June 2021)
• A message was left at Gordon Rock Quarry in Ravenwood regarding rock for Independence Township roads. A call was made to Jim Knox, Norris Quarries and a call was taken from Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling with questions on rock hauling.
• Letters were signed for soft-match credit request on Bridges #0287000, #1034003, #1020007 and #0222000.
• A call was made to Adam Teale, Midland Surveying, regarding the re-monumentation program.
• A call was made to Mitch Nelson, Precision Lock and Key regarding courthouse security. Tammy Carter, HR director, presented quotes for blinds for the Public Administrator’s office from The Kitchen and Bath Source and Maryville Glass and Lock. The quote provided by Maryville Glass and Lock was accepted and a call was made to start the order process. Andy Abbott, MTE, gave an update on the electronic work at the courthouse from the last lightning strike.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Rex Wallace, assessor, reported to the commission on a meeting they had with Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager and Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development on the PACE – Property Assessed Clean Energy program. McDanel and McKim discussed that the City of Maryville has already signed up to participate in the program. A message was left for county attorney, Ivan Schraeder to discuss.
• Sheriff Randy Strong, along with Jenkins, met with the commission regarding an invoice for equipment to be paid through the American Recovery Plan Act.
• A resident called with issues on Road #716 in Grant Township. The commission inspected and made a follow up call to the resident as well as a call to Zimmerman Hauling.
• A call made to Jose Rodriguez, Snyder and Associates, regarding starting the bid process on Bridge #0514001 and #0614022.
• A call was made to Roger Florea, Hopkins Township trustee regarding Road #173. Florea agreed to Nodaway County putting in a tube and grading of ditches on Road #173 and Hopkins Township will purchase the riprap for the project.
• The commission inspected Roads #802 and #803 in Monroe Township that are within the White Cloud Wind project. The wind farm has improved these roads and they will be added to the CART Rock list for 2022.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, July 15.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
• Business before the governing board included: Invoice to Ellis, Ellis, Hammons & Johnson for legal work. Road and Bridge to Service Lube for repairs; to Fastenal for supplies; to Missouri Department of Revenue for title application; Sheriff to Cornerstone Detention Products for equipment; to Wilmes Tire for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Survey email from Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT)
• The commission spoke with both Brian Engle, bridge crew foreman and Mike Henggeler, tube crew foreman regarding potential changes to the road and bridge department.
• Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called to set a bid opening for soft-match bridges #0514001 and #0614022 for August 10 at 11:00. Macias also discussed the status of BRO-074(62) bridge.
• The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer made a call to the Macon County Commission for information on the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program. Alan Wyatt, Macon County Presiding Commissioner, Kevin Souther, Macon County District 1 Commissioner and Clarence Walker, Macon County District 2 Commissioner were all on the conference call. They reported that they had not participated in the program as the company that wanted to come in had backed out.
• The commission spoke with Jim Knox at Norris Quarries regarding rock for Independence Township. A call was made in to Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling and Bill Cronk, Cronk Hauling to discuss the CART rock.
• A call was made to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor regarding Polk Township CART rock. Currently, Wilson and his crew have been hauling the CART rock for Polk Township.
• The commission spoke with Dagmar Wood of Platte County Commission about the PACE program.
• A resident of Polk Township called with a question regarding a tube and intersection on Road #470.
• Commissioner Burns and Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, inspected riprap for a possible project. Determined the riprap was usable for the project and the City of Hopkins will donate it to the township.