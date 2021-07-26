MUNICIPAL COURT
Municipal
July 13
Macy E. Gardner, St. Joseph, Littering, $500
Benjamin M. Walker, Maryville, Defective equipment, $191.50
Hunter A. Stevens, Hatfield, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Levi M. Legate, Maryville, Defective equipment, $200; Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Jessie Butler, Maryville, Failed to yield, $128
Nicco B. Labryer, Bolckow, Failed to yield to vehicle on right that entered intersection at appr. Same time, $125
Christopher W. Nelson, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle; Failure to appear; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Sanjay Saripalli, Maryville, No headlights when required, $50; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $50
Austin B. Wray, Clearmont, Defective equipment, $36.50
Levi T. Schachtele, Keytesville, Minor in possession, $200
Larry L. Laun, Gravois Mills, Building code violation, $100; Building code violation, $100
Austin S. Tounsand, Savannah, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Billy Jo Stephenson, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Maxwell D. Bush, Maryville, Failure to appear, $25
Sherri R. Reeves, Maryville, Defective equipment, $188.50
Dawson M. McConnell, Maryville, Defective equipment, $188.50
Martin W. Boyle, Stanberry, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Paula Ann Stidham, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Brynn M. Monaghan, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Vanessa L. Pappert, Maryville, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Erin E. Pankoke, Maryville, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Carolyn S. Law, Eagleville, Defective equipment, $250