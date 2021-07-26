MUNICIPAL COURT

Municipal

July 13

Macy E. Gardner, St. Joseph, Littering, $500

Benjamin M. Walker, Maryville, Defective equipment, $191.50

Hunter A. Stevens, Hatfield, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125

Levi M. Legate, Maryville, Defective equipment, $200; Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation

Jessie Butler, Maryville, Failed to yield, $128

Nicco B. Labryer, Bolckow, Failed to yield to vehicle on right that entered intersection at appr. Same time, $125

Christopher W. Nelson, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle; Failure to appear; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Sanjay Saripalli, Maryville, No headlights when required, $50; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $50

Austin B. Wray, Clearmont, Defective equipment, $36.50

Levi T. Schachtele, Keytesville, Minor in possession, $200

Larry L. Laun, Gravois Mills, Building code violation, $100; Building code violation, $100

Austin S. Tounsand, Savannah, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Billy Jo Stephenson, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Maxwell D. Bush, Maryville, Failure to appear, $25

Sherri R. Reeves, Maryville, Defective equipment, $188.50

Dawson M. McConnell, Maryville, Defective equipment, $188.50

Martin W. Boyle, Stanberry, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Paula Ann Stidham, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Brynn M. Monaghan, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Vanessa L. Pappert, Maryville, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200

Erin E. Pankoke, Maryville, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200

Carolyn S. Law, Eagleville, Defective equipment, $250

0
0
0
0
0

Tags