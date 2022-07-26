LAND TRANSFERS
July 13, 2022
Robert J. Arndt to John Cerrone – Com 47 Ft East of SW Cor Lot 2 Blk 13 Original Town of Maryville
Shelby Doug Keever Jr. and Teresa Gay Foster to Shelby Doug Keever Jr. and Teresa Gay Foster – See Record
July 14, 2022
Brenda L. and Brian J. Rourke to Sara and Brandon Taylor – Tract in Sec 19-64-35..See Record
James Romey and Dixie Davis to Gregory R. and Janis K. Pargas – Tract in Sec 19-64-35…See Record
Carrie J., Lee Allen, and Bailey Hauschild to Reid Zimmerman – Lot 8 Blk 49 City Company’s Addition to Maryville
July 15, 2022
Keith A., Kirby D., Deborah, Robert, Deborah, Randy and Brenda Dougan to Kirby D. and Debbie Dougan, Mathew Law – com SW Cor Sec 15-64-34…See Record
Mary Catherine Henry Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Stephen P. and Vickie A. Henry – Tract in SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-63-34
Mary C. Henry to Stephen P. and Vickie A. Henry – Lot 27 Corn Belt Place Conception Jct.
Carel J Grider, Carel Jeanne Grider to Sarah Burke – Lot 1 Blk 22 Original Town of Barnard
Kevin S. and Julie C. Robertson to Joshua L. and Kathy Jo Pankau – E1/2 Lots 5, 6 Blk 4 Southern Extension to Maryville
Barbara A. New to Jeffrey Joseph and Yolanda Lynn Derks – Tract in Sec 7-64-35…See Record
David W. Morriss, David W. Morris to David A. and Belinda Morriss – Lots 10, 11, 12 Blk 11 Original Town of Guilford
Kirby and Jayme Conover to Todd and Holly Norris – Com SW Cor NE1/4 Sec 29-64-35
Marilyn Holaday Revocable Living Trust to Larry G. and Karla J. Rusco Revocable Living Trust – Unit 7B Faustiana Place Amended Plat No 1
Matthew D. and Tammy Sue Oltman to Kevin S. and Julie C. Robertson – Tract in W1/2 of NW1/4 Sec 13-64-35…See Record
July 18, 2022
Michael and Cortney Goff to Christopher Brown – Lots 13, 14, 15, 16 Blk 8 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
Dennis W. and Tina L. Gladman to Mitchell A. Gladman – Lots 6, 7, 8 and 10 Ft. Off West Side Lot 9 Blk 2 Fourth Addition to Skidmore
Mitchell A. Gladman to Rachel and Arturo Velarde – Lot 3 Blk 22 Torrance’s Addition to City of Maryville
Brennon and Gerold Allen to North Nodaway R-VI School District – E 53 Ft Lot 3 and W 7 Ft Lot 2 Blk 15 Original Town of Pickering
Katherine A. Guenther, Katherine A. Strough, David Guenther, Carol A. Long to Codie Strough – Lots 5, 6 Blk 1 Lamar’s Addition to Elmo
Sandra Jo and David Leroy Messner, Nicka Ann and Phil Edwards, John J. and Angela G. Phillips, Tom T. Taylor, James T. and Cathy R. Cook to EBR Maryville, LLC – Tract in NE1/4 NE ¼ Sec 30-64-35W…See Record
Korbin Koch to Kristin Buholt – Lot 15 Countryside North, an Addition to Maryville
July 19, 2022
Gary W. and Judy A. Coffelt Declaration of Trust to Troy R. and Wendy L. Coffelt – Com NW Cor SW1/4 Sec 22-64-34…See Record
July 20, 2022
Mark A. McIntyre to Theresa L. McIntyre – W1/2 S1/2 Lot 2 & W 15.5Ft E1/2 S1/2 Lot 2, all in East Addition to Burlington Jct.