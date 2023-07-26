COURT NEWS
July 5
Judge Robert Rice
Kennon J. Baker, Mary-ville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Anna J. Beckman, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Ashley N. Bland, Versailles, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, $60.50
Rebekah R. Brown, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Treyton W. Brown, King City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Trey M. Butcher, Parkville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $278.50
William C. Crawford, Albany, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50
Airiana L. Davis, Kansas City, Speeding, 202-5 mph over, $155.50
Javeion V. Edmon, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Samantha J. Harris, Savannah, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Grant M. McIntyre, Ra-venwood, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Christy N. Sandoval, Granbury, Texas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Matthew L. Saville, Elmo, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Hailee E. Weber, Nevada, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Avery M. White, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $178.50
James D. Whitt, Stanberry, Harassment, 2nd degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
July 11
Judge Corey Herron
Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, Maryville, Domestic assault, 90 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation
Stephanie A. Morriss, Guilford, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification, complete CSC program, remain in custody until program opening available
Crystal R. Clark, St. Joseph, Stealing, suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Josie L. Fredricks, Utica, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with two days detention sanction
Pacie L. Lee, Omaha, Nebraska, Peace disturbance, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Domonick D. Warren, Independence, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid; Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
July 11
Judge Robert Rice
Lindsay B Barron, Bethany, Possession of controlled substance; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Nitish R. Dakuri, Denton, Texas, Fail to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, $500; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, $250
Sophia E. Ferguson, Maitland, Purchasing, attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor, first offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, three months supervised probation
Shaun M. Frame, Burlington Jct., Possession of controlled substance, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Brandon Harber, Tarkio, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, SATOP, VIP
Eric L. McCrary, St. Joseph, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, SATOP, VIP
July 18
Judge Robert Rice
Anthony S. Daleske, Redding, Iowa, Harassment, second degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Angela Kirsch, Clarinda, Iowa, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Carter A. Strauch, Maryville, Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50