MUNICIPAL COURT
July 5
MUNICIPAL COURT
July 5
Judge Robert Rice
Stevie N. Adams, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
Jaime E. M. Artiga, Kansas City, Defective equipment, $186.50
Emilson Bueso, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $350; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $250
Spencer L. E. Clubine, Maryville, Expired plates, $50.50
Rahul K. Devathala, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Brylee R. Gilkerson, Falls City, Nebraska, Littering, $200
Stephen V. Henggeler, King City, Fail to stop at stop sign at stop line before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Sai D. Kopparthi, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Gage D. Marriott, Maryville, Fail to stop at stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
John M. Rodriguez, Houston, Texas, Expired plates, $50.50
Juarez W. Sanders, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Seane D. Stooksbury, Maryville, Discharging fireworks in city limits, $100
Desiree Willis, Red Oak, Iowa, Shoplifting x3, $500, $250 stayed, two years supervised probation
