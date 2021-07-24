MARYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
July 1
11:47 a.m. – 100 block E. Torrance – Stalking – Ongoing investigati
July 4
5:12 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Fire report – Kitchen fire
July 7
5:44 p.m. – 500 block W. 5th – Fire report – Boat fire
July 8
7:45 a.m. – 300 block W. 9th – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
3:46 p.m. – 1100 block College Ave. – Recovered property – Bicycle
July 9
3:15 a.m. – US Hwy 71 South – Fire report – Vehicle accident
5:04 a.m. – 30000 block State Hwy V – Fire report – Hazmat incident
July 10
12:44 p.m. – 300 block W. Lincoln – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
July 11
1:43 a.m. – 500 block W. 16th – Fire report – Carbon monoxide alarm
10:34 a.m. – 200 block N. Buchanan – Recovered property – Stolen vehicle
July 13
10:37 p.m. – 500 block W. 8th – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
July 14
8:28 a.m. – 900 block S. Main – Stolen vehicle Vehicle recovered, Investigation ongoing
8:35 a.m. – 200 block S. Mulberry – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
1:18 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Billy J. Stephenson, 30, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
2:30 p.m. – 1400 block E. 1st – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
8:31 p.m. – 600 block W. Torrance – Trespassing – Ongoing investigation
11:51 p.m. – 100 block S. Buchanan – Assault – Ongoing investigation
July 15
8:38 a.m. – 200 block E. 3rd – Recovered property – Bicycle
July 16
11:00 p.m. – 100 block W. 4th – Shae E. Wright, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession, Possession of a fake ID
July 17
12:38 a.m. – 300 block N. Market – Luca D. Nichols, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession
11:59 p.m. – 300 block W. 5th – Grant M. Findley, 18, Olathe, Kansas – Minor in possession, Possession of fake ID
July 18
1:38 a.m. – 300 block E. 5th – Brittani M. Platt, 20, Stromsburg, Nebraska – Minor in possession, Possession of fake ID; Molly K. Marsengill, 20, Davenport, Iowa – Minor in possession
July 19
6:09 p.m. – 100 block Fall Drive – Assault – Ongoing investigation
10:34 p.m. – 200 block Fall Drive – Markus D. Shepard, 28, Maryville – Possession of marijuana
Accident
July 8
4:54 p.m. – 2300 block S. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: David C. Welch, Parnell
July 16
10:25 p.m. – N. Buchanan & W. 2nd – Driver 1: Coltin R. Dorrell, 22, New Florence; Vehicle owner 2: Lawrence E. Waldeier, Maryille