COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, July 11.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: County Clerk Fee Report (June 2023;) Liquor License for Backyard Vine & Wine (caterer’s license;) Assessor’s Quarterly Report; Invoice to Snyder & Associates for TAP grant. Assessor to Missouri State Assessor’s Association for training; Sheriff to 911 Custom for uniform.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Elevator Operating Certificate – Administration Center; Nodaway County Fair Board – insurance information
• Reviewed emails from Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates on softmatch bridges.
• The commission spoke with Jerri Dearmont, NWMO Regional Council of Government regarding supplies for the Household Hazardous Waste days.
• Bob Garver and Michael Porter, representatives of Wellborn Sales, Inc. stopped in to meet with the commission on products they offer.
• The commission returned a call to a Green Township landowner regarding a tube replacement on Road #250.
• A resident stopped in to discuss roads in Grant Township.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #530 in Green Township and Bridge #805 in Monroe Township.
• Spoke with Thomas Shifflett, Thomas’ Lawn Care, regarding courthouse lawn maintenance.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected Roads #954, #961, #943 and #946 all in Grant Township.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, July 13.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and Deputy Clerk Angie Cordell.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to NWMO Regional Council of Government for Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant and to Great River Engineering for BRO-074(63) work. Sheriff to Fastenal for supplies.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff Inmate report (June 2023); Treasurer – Sales/Use Tax report (June 2023); Emails from Missouri Housing Development Commission; Responded to ATF officer C. Norton regarding zoning restrictions in the county.
• Reviewed and signed the reimbursement request for work completed on BRO-074(63) Bridge (bridge #0228013 over Honey Creek.)
• Jason Stoll, Trustee Washington Township was called regarding Road #1000.
• Jim Farnan, Trustee Grant Township called regarding Road #946 Klondike, #382, #951.
• The commission returned a call to Green Township landowner about a road bank.
• A Union Township resident came in to speak with commission about Road #286.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Roads #300, #351, #346 in Nodaway Township; Road #281 in Union Township; Road #535 culvert, #547 in Green Township
• Tara Curtis, case manager with Youth Alliance out of St Joseph, introduced Amy Wilmes who will run the Work Force Development program.
• A call was made to Jerry Sloan, Nodaway Township concerning Road #351 and #300.
• Commission called Richard Stringer, Union Township regarding Road #281.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #1000 in Washington Township.