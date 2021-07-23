COURT NEWS

July 9

Judge Roger Prokes

Kyle D. Cline, Bethany, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Three years Department of Corrections

Ethen M. Bentley, Stella, Nebraska, Assault first degree or attempt serious physical injury or special victim x 2; Domestic assault, second degree; Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating substantial risk of serious injury, death to any person; Property damage, first degree; arson, 10 years Department of Corrections

Joshua A. Fletcher, St. Joseph, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Chad D. King, Maryville, Stealing, all other property; Stealing, $750 or more, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Byron E. Merriett, Tarkio, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Four years Department of Corrections 

Sara N. Service, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

July 13

Judge Rebecca McGinley

Jerry A. Bammer, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $109

July 19

Judge Roger Prokes

Alec D. Lawson, Maryville, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid x 3, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kassim M. Dowling, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jacee L. Johnson, Kansas City, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Billy J. Morris, Belton, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

0
0
0
0
0

Tags