COURT NEWS
July 9
Judge Roger Prokes
Kyle D. Cline, Bethany, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Three years Department of Corrections
Ethen M. Bentley, Stella, Nebraska, Assault first degree or attempt serious physical injury or special victim x 2; Domestic assault, second degree; Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating substantial risk of serious injury, death to any person; Property damage, first degree; arson, 10 years Department of Corrections
Joshua A. Fletcher, St. Joseph, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Chad D. King, Maryville, Stealing, all other property; Stealing, $750 or more, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Byron E. Merriett, Tarkio, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Four years Department of Corrections
Sara N. Service, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
July 13
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Jerry A. Bammer, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $109
July 19
Judge Roger Prokes
Alec D. Lawson, Maryville, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid x 3, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kassim M. Dowling, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jacee L. Johnson, Kansas City, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Billy J. Morris, Belton, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued