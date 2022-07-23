COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, July 12.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns,
South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Clerk Fee Report (June 2022;) Liquor License: Black Pony Brewing Company caterer’s license.Road and Bridge to Delbert’s Garage for truck repairs.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Payroll report dated July 8, 2022. Check received from IHP Industrial, Inc. for Courthouse water bill reimbursement. Certificate of Insurance – Coenen Enterprises, Inc.
• Patton submitted the June expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• The commission reviewed an email response from Joseph Turner and David Earls, with MoDOT, on Bridge #0039002 status.
• Jim Jacoby, board member of NWMO Enterprise Facilitation, introduced new director Adam Summers and discussed services they provide.
• Rex Wallace stopped in on behalf of the Nodaway County Fair Board asking the commission to assist him in getting a car moved out of the parking lot. A call was made to Major Scott Wedlock who will look into it.
• Sarah Prickett, Intern-Regional Planner for NW MO Regional Council of Governments, Jose Rodriguez and Andy Macias of Snyder & Associates met with the commission regarding information for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant process. Commission signed Resolution No. 07122022 funding resolution for the grant. Snyder & Associates took measurements, discussed the project and a cost estimate will be sent to Prickett.
• Rodriguez and Macias discussed the status of upcoming bridges the county is looking to build in the next year.
• The commission looked into the process of noxious weed complaints. An email was sent to county attorney, Ivan Schraeder for more information.
• A call was returned to Lindsay Chaffin regarding Bridge #0039002. Chaffin offered to conduct a Bridge Engineering Assistance Program (BEAP) Study on the bridge, but the commission has opted to leave it for now.
• The commission reviewed and corrected bridge applications for Snyder & Associates.
• A resident of Nodaway County came in to discuss windmill noise levels on the Clear Creek wind farm. A call was put in to Brent Cline with Tenaska to discuss decibel readings. Cline has information he will pull together from the original documentation and plans to go take some readings.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, July 14.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns,
South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Assessor Quarterly Report (First Quarter); Transfer of sick leave from one employee to another; Invoice to Creal, Clark & Seifert. Liquor Licenses: The Eagles; Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar; Bearcat Lanes. Road and Bridge to Bryan’s Auto for dump truck tires.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email from Brent Cline, Tenaska re: Clear Creek Wind Farm
• Amy Dowis, Regional Planner for NW MO Regional Council of Governments, touched base with the commission regarding submission of the Transportation Alternatives Program grant. When it is ready, Sarah Prickett, intern, will contact one of the commissioners to review prior to submission. Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates emailed construction costs for removal and construction of the ramp at the courthouse. Macias called in to discuss and see if the county needs anything further. Information was also received from Creal, Clark & Seifert for the ramp.
• Representatives of the Rural Firefighter’s Association met with the commission to discuss Regional Radio upgrades. Jace Pine, Northwest Communication Center, reviewed updated information on adding/moving repeaters, reprogramming radios/pagers, service contract and one-year site rentals. Following discussion, The commissioners approved the ARPA request for $54,200 for the Rural Firefighter’s Association. Present: Jace Pine and Stacey Rucker, Northwest Communications Center, Jeremiah Bragg and Doug Hunt, Elmo Fire Protection District and Marilyn Jenkins, collector-treasurer.
Bragg and Hunt presented an ARPA request for the Elmo Fire Protection District for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The commission asked for additional quotes on a truck pump. No decision was made. Bragg will set up another meeting time after the quote has been received.
• The commission left a message for Josh Mitchell at Applebee’s regarding a temporary liquor license to match what the state has issued.
• The commission spoke with a Polk Township resident regarding a culvert at Liberty and 210th Street on planned repairs and dirt work.
• A call was made to Maggie Stoll in the Prosecuting Attorney’s office regarding uncovered Victims of Crime Act expenses no longer covered through the grant.
• The Commission made an inspection of the following: concern on Road #104 - Atchison Township; a culvert on Road #273 - Union Township and in Polk Township, a culvert on Road #584 and the road and a culvert on Road #613.
• Hunter Kelly, representing Senator Josh Hawley’s office met with the commission to discuss what Hawley’s office has been working on and needs of Nodaway County.