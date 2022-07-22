MARYVILLE POLICE
July 5
4:11 p.m. – 700 block N. Munn – Laiana Humphries, 19, Conyers, Georgia – Driving while suspended; Careless and imprudent driving
July 8
8:57 a.m. – 900 block W. 3rd – Leaving the scene – Ongoing investigation
4:56 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
July 9
2:59 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Erica D. Gladman, 29, Tarkio – Larceny
July 11
12:02 a.m. – 1500 block E. Edwards – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
July 12
11:52 a.m. – 500 block N.Market – Forgery – Ongoing investigation
4:45 p.m. – 200 block S. Frederick – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
July 15
1:24 a.m. – 100 block E. 3rd – Jordyn M. Overton, 22, Maryville – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
10:46 p.m. – 400 block N. Buchanan – Henry C. Martin, 18, Leawood, Kansas – Minor in possession, Under 19 in a bar; Natalie J. Petty, 19, Leawood, Kansas – Possession of a fake ID
11:05 p.m. – 200 block W. 4th – Kaine P. Beach, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession
11:05 p.m. – 400 block N. Buchanan – Kelsie E. Wade, 20, Maryville – Minor in possession
July 16
2:23 a.m. – 200 block N. Vine – Marissa J. Wiederholt, 23, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated
July 17
5:50 a.m. – 500 block N. Market – Kyle J. Miller, 32, Maryville – Disorderly conduct; Failure to comply
Accidents
July 8
4:11 p.m. – S. Munn & W. 1st – Driver 1: Laiana R. Humphries, 19, Conyers, Georgia – Careless and imprudent; Driving while suspended; Driver 2: Marla O’Neill, 67, Maryville
July 14
3:44 p.m. – S. Market & E. 1st – Mary M. Yocum, 67, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Amanda E. Dempsey, 38, Maryville
July 15
6:07 p.m. – US Hwy 71 & US Hwy 71 Bypass – Driver 1: Jared G. Snyder, 21, Concordia; Barbra J. Cowan, 59, Barnard
