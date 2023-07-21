LAND TRANSFERS
June 23, 2023
Donald C. and Lonnie S. Peters Revocable Trust, Lonnie S. Peters Trustee to Angela Kloos – W1/2 Lot 4 Half Blk 7 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Thomas M., Debra D/ amd Ciera R. Clark to Roberto Davis and Tiffany Terry – Lot 3 Village O East Subdivision
Nathan and Kasi Stoner to Stoner Enterprises LLC – Lot 9, 10 Blk 1 Elizabeth Prathers Addition Also..See Record
Adam J. and Maggie M. Young to Nathan and Kasi Stoner – Lot 2 Exc W 6 ft. Blk E Lynnhurst Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Nathan and Kasi Stoner to Stoner Enterprises LLC – Lot 2 Exc W 6 ft. Blk E Lynnhurst Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
June 26, 2023
Robert D., Vicki L., and Glenda Kay (deceased) Scott to Eddie M. and Tiffany R. Wiederholt – Lot 8 Blk 7 Original Town of Ravenwood
Gary S. and Judith K. Sherlock Revocable Living Trust to Robert and Michele Veasey – Tr Beg SE Cor Lot 61 Parkdale Estates...See Record
June 27, 2023
Rosvic Mark Oracion and Julifer Laspinas Galapin to Arlene A. Dunford – Lot 51 Plat 3 Sunset Hills Subdivision, ann Addition to Maryville
June 28, 2023
Sandra M. Cox to Kevin and Patricia Neal – S1/2 Lot 4 and W 26 Ft of S1/2 Lot 3 Half Blk 4 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Leona Kirwan to LJK Properties LLC – See Record
June 29, 2023
Leroy Joseph and Vicky Yvonne Rogers to Leroy Joseph and Vicky Yvonne Rogers – Lots 11, 12 Blk 2 Second Addition to Skidmore
Patricia L. Kinman to Patricia Kinman Rentals, LLC – Lot 4 Woodruff’s Second Re-division...See Record
Sandra K. Cochran to Sandra K. Cochran and Kristy A. Armstrong – Lot 7 Blk 30 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Spurns Development LLC, Danny Burns to Eric and Kara Couts, Daniel and Sheila Kizer – Lot 28 Scout Ridge Estate
Jerome L. Sr. and Bonita A. Lager to Keith A. and Kristy D. Schmitz – Com NW Cor Sec 21-63-35..See Record
Winifred Negaard Revocable Living Trust to Henggeler Revocable Trust, Cathy L. and James M. Henggeler Trustees – NW Sec 26-62-34
June 30, 2023
Donnis D. and Bennetta M. Davis Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Darla Roberts, Successor Trustee to Lawrence C. and Darla L. Roberts – Com SE Cor Sec 18-66-35...See Record
Burt Rentals LLC, Erin Marlow to Scott R. Jones – Sec 7-64-35
Hageman Properties LLC, Grant, Marceline Kay, William Jr. Hageman to Angela Kloos – Lot 4 Blk 4 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Chiya and Jackalyn Dawoudi to Edward J. Diana L. Foral – W1/2 NW Sec 4-66-36
Bryson and Bailey Fergison to Hanna Strough – Lot 19 Wandering Hills Estate Plat II
Kyle C. and Miranda P. Hoyt to Brian A. and Sherry R. Springer – Tr Com SE Cor Sec 10-65-35...See Record
Valerie A. Dack, Valerie A. Salcedo to Kyle and Miranda Hoyt – Lot 5 Blk 3 Faustiana Addition to Maryville
Rex Arden McCollough to Chad Allen and Monica Celeste McCollough – See Record
Taylor Scott Farris to Bryson and Bailey Fergison – N1/2 Lots 3, 4 Blk 2 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Taylor Scott Farris to Bryson and Bailey Fergison – S1/2 Vacated Alley Running E & W of N Lots 3, 4 Blk 2 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
AAP002, LLC, J. Travis Felton to M&P Plus 3, LLC – S1/3 Lot 5 Western Boundary Original Town of Maryville
AAP003, LLC, J. Travis Felton to M&P Plus 3, LLC – S1/3 Lot 5 Western Boundary Original Town of Maryville