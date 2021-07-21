LAND TRANSFERS
July 7, 2021
Marvin A. and Carmelita M. Wiederholt Revocable Living Trust, Eddie Wiederholt, Successor Trustee to Eddie M. and Tiffany Wiederholt – See Record
July 9, 2021
Jerald J. and M. Jolene Downing to Matthew T. and Valyssa M. Stark – Com NW Cor Sec 1-65-37…See Record
David L. Kiene and Lisa A. Grotewiel to Keine-Grotewiel Family Revocable Trust, David L. Kiene and Lisa A. Grotewiel, Trustees – Part of Lot 7, 9 Holmes Heights Addition to Maryville
Denise A. Hoskins, Denise A. Sherlock to Denise Anne Hoskins Family Trust – See Record
Roxie Burden to Matthew Thomas – Part Lot 4 Blk 63 E Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville
Ruby Twyman to Kenneth R. and Sherry M. Schulte – Groves Addition to Graham
July 12, 2021
Derek and Rachel Demott to Alan M. Germond – Lot 6 Blk 34 Maryville City Company’s Addition to the Original Town of Maryville
Donna Spalding to Tyrone Pankau – S 80 Ft Blk 40 Except…Original Town of Hopkins..See Record