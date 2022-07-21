COURT NEWS
July 8
Judge Corey Herron
Tessa R. Jones, Burlington Jct., Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to any person, 90 days county jail
Jerry L. Binegar, Des Moines, Iowa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Five years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, three days county jail; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, $80.50
Matthew D. Petersen, St. Joseph, Probation violation review, Burglary, second degree; Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree, Defendant surrenders probation and sentenced to five years Department of Corrections
Joshua W. Schroder, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Robert W. Stewart, St. Joseph, Abuse or neglect of a child, no sexual contact; Domestic assault, fourth degree, third or subsequent offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kristin J. Taylor, Albany, Probation violation review, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification to apply and complete court program
July 12
Judge Robert Rice
Jacob W. Butler, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation
Kiera R. Kueker, Independence, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Lisa A. Songer, Maryville, Stealing, 10 days county jail, $500 fine, Suspended execution of sentence, one year supervised probation
Billy J. Stephenson, Maryville, Probation violation, Domestic assault, fourth degree, first or second offense, Probation continued, two days shock incarceration; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation