MARYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
June 18
4:00 p.m. – 1400 block N. Country Club Rd. – Assault – Ongoing investigation
June 21
7:48 a.m. – 500 block S. Charles – Recovered property – Firearm
10:38 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Josie L. Fredricks, 41, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
10:22 p.m. – 100 block S. Buchanan – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
June 23
4:40 p.m. – 1500 block E. 1st St. – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
June 25
2:32 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
4:12 p.m. – 300 block E. 14th – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
8:56 p.m. – 1500 block E. 1st – Erin E. Vail, 31, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Driving while suspended
June 26
1:38 a.m. – 300 block N. Main – Tyree D. Sorrells, 22, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; No valid driver’s license; Illegal turn; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
2:25 a.m. – 1100 block E. 4th – Aiden S. Clements, 17, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Minor in possession
3:01 p.m. – 300 block E. Jenkins – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
June 27
12:30 a.m. – US Hwy 71 & US Hwy 136 – Grant A. Cassavaugh, 21, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Leaving the scene of an accident; Speeding; Careless and imprudent driving; Failure to register motor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
1:35 a.m. – 200 block N. Water – Andrew A. Faustlin, 24, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Possession of drug paraphernalia
Accidents
June 10
10:00 a.m. – 400 block W. Lieber – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Andrew R. Provencio, Maryville
June 25
12:49 p.m. – 1st & Market – Driver 1: Halea G. VanGundy, 21, Maryville; Driver 2: Pamela R. Conley, 53, Maryville