COURT NEWS
June 14
Judge Robert Rice
Lilyan D. Black, Bethany, Stealing, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Brenda L. Harvey, Ravenwood, Peace disturbance, second or subsequent offenses, 30 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, one year supervised probation
Augustus D. Shunk, Fillmore, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
June 14
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Sean M. Smithey, Holden, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Displayed, possessed motor vehicle, trailer plates of another person, $201.50
June 15
Judge Robert Rice
Spencer B. Addis, Kansas City, Speeding, 26+mph, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation
Andrew J. Alarcon, Mary-ville, Seat belt violation, $10
Grace L. Avenson, Randalia, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Vamsi Bhogireddy, Mary-ville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Brenna G. Bontrager, Cameron, Fail to stop for steady red light at crosswalk, stop line, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Chase A. Burkhart, Warrensburg, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Allison D. Carter, Skidmore, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Joshua D. Gary-Turner, Maryville, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $300
Kevin L. Gray, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $128.50
Olivia D. Gray, St. Joseph, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $300
Johnnie R. Kottman, Ravenwood, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Diane B. Leightman, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Breyanna L. May, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Nicholas C. Miller, Silver City, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Ryan A. Muskeyvalley, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Jaron L. Roberts, Bedford, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Alonso Salgado-Abarra, Shawnee, Kansas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Hannah G. Thudium, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125
Corey M. Tucker, Grandview, Operated motor vehicle without obtaining new driver’s license after being revoked, suspended; Fail to properly affix, fasten to or maintain motor vehicle, trailer plates, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Clinton W. Wilson, Mound City, Failure to register motor vehicle, $25.25; Operate motor vehicle w/vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Kaleb J. Yates, Belton, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $162
Jonathan A. Zacarias Gonzales, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle without a valid license, first offense, $80.50; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Kirsten N. Bull, Pickering, Speeding, 6-10 mph, $60.50
Kyra G. Linde, Rosendale, Seat belt violation, $10
Stephanishia A. Smith-Hartwig, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Avishek Khadka, Mary-ville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Alyssa M. Marchese, Kansa City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234