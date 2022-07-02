COURT NEWS

June 14

Judge Robert Rice

Lilyan D. Black, Bethany, Stealing, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

Brenda L. Harvey, Ravenwood, Peace disturbance, second or subsequent offenses, 30 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, one year supervised probation

Augustus D. Shunk, Fillmore, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

June 14

Judge Rebecca McGinley

Sean M. Smithey, Holden, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Displayed, possessed motor vehicle, trailer plates of another person, $201.50

June 15

Judge Robert Rice

Spencer B. Addis, Kansas City, Speeding, 26+mph, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation

Andrew J. Alarcon, Mary-ville, Seat belt violation, $10

Grace L. Avenson, Randalia, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Vamsi Bhogireddy, Mary-ville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Brenna G. Bontrager, Cameron, Fail to stop for steady red light at crosswalk, stop line, point nearest intersection, $60.50

Chase A. Burkhart, Warrensburg, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Allison D. Carter, Skidmore, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Joshua D. Gary-Turner, Maryville, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $300

Kevin L. Gray, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $128.50

Olivia D. Gray, St. Joseph, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $300

Johnnie R. Kottman, Ravenwood, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation

Diane B. Leightman, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Breyanna L. May, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Nicholas C. Miller, Silver City, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Ryan A. Muskeyvalley, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10

Jaron L. Roberts, Bedford, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Alonso Salgado-Abarra, Shawnee, Kansas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Hannah G. Thudium, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125

Corey M. Tucker, Grandview, Operated motor vehicle without obtaining new driver’s license after being revoked, suspended; Fail to properly affix, fasten to or maintain motor vehicle, trailer plates, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Clinton W. Wilson, Mound City, Failure to register motor vehicle, $25.25; Operate motor vehicle w/vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50

Kaleb J. Yates, Belton, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $162

Jonathan A. Zacarias Gonzales, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle without a valid license, first offense, $80.50; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Kirsten N. Bull, Pickering, Speeding, 6-10 mph, $60.50

Kyra G. Linde, Rosendale, Seat belt violation, $10

Stephanishia A. Smith-Hartwig, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Avishek Khadka, Mary-ville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Alyssa M. Marchese, Kansa City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

