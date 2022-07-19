LAND TRANSFERS
July 6, 2022
Kevin and Abbie Stoll to Series 2 Demott Rental Properties, LLC – Lot 3 Blk 44 Maryville City Companies Addition to Maryville
Ricky D. Fuller to Dennis Hugh Randall and Rhonda Kay Rodriquez – Lot 4 and E1/2 Lot 3 Blk 2 JJ Davis Addition to Burlington Jct.
July 7, 2022
Whitford-Vantwa, Inc. A Missouri Corp, Bryan D. Twaddle to Ted and Debbie Espey – Lot 16 Highland Townhouses
Lana Renee and Frank Eugene Cease, Lana Renee Rickabaugh to Gary and Rebecca Ann Duncan – Tract in Sec 28-65-35… See Record
John Randall Schildknecht and Brenda Kay Ryan to Destiny R. Tovey – Tract in Sec 31-62-34..See Record
Nathan Palmer Revocable Trust Agreement to Nathan Palmer – See Record
July 8, 2022
Kyle and Stephanie Evans to Rachel Townsend – Lot 11 Blk 1 Elizabeth Prather’s Addition Lying S of St Hwy 46
Sheila Dianne Kiser to Sheila D. Kiser Irrevocable Trust, Jared Espey and Jennifer Miller, Trustees – See Record
July 11, 2022
Shirley Hoyt to David Hoyt – Tract in Sec 17, 19-65-36…See Record
Bruce Judd to Gregory and Vanessa Lieberman – Lot 2 Blk 1 Northwest Extension to City of Maryville
Bruce Judd, David Bruce Judd to Gregory and Vanessa Lieberman – S50 Ft Lot 2, ½ Blk 7 Northwest Extension to City of Maryville, N 6 Ft od 12 Ft. Alley Lot 2
July 12, 2022
Thomas S. and Cheryl A. Townsend Revocable Trust to Jerry and Vallera Copple – S 135 Ft Lot 2 Northwest Terrace Subdivision…See Record
July 13, 2022
Ronald L. and Wanda G. Steffey to Oak and Heidi Steffey – S 46 Ft. Lots 7-12 Blk 13 Original Town of Burlington Junction
Monica G. Zirfas Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Monica G. Zirfas – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 24-65-37
