COURT NEWS

July 7

Judge Robert Rice

Michael J. Hall, Sikeston, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Shauntel C D Williams, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15, $70.50

Zachary W Long-Taylor, Savannah, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation

Tabitha A. Ploof, Mary-ville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Trestan L. McGeorge, Barnard, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Anna M. Randt, Allen Park, Michigan, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Colby A. Kelly, Pickering, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300.50

Dustyn F. Wilmes, Mary- ville, Seat belt violation, $10

Nadia A. Brazeal, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $162

Tessa M. Steele, Hopkins, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Jolena M. Peachee, Pueblo, Colorado, Pass vehicle on right and travel off main portion of road, $80.50

Nolan B. Thompson, Burlington Jct., Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Olivia M A Hunt, Liberty, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303

Jagger C. Lawrence, Rosendale, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $162

Nicholas J. Garner, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $257

Mikaela B. Pike, Liberty, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303

Randi L. McMillen, Stanberry, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Suzanne Brendlinger, Stanberry, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Jasmine N. Blindt, Overland Park, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $192

Bobbie S. Burgess-West, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Kooper H. Katowitz, Platte City, Seat belt violation, $10

Piper E. Jackson, Appleton, Speeding, 20-25, $155.50

Austin P. Spear, Rockville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Andrew A. McGee, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Rory D. Bredlow, Ravenwood, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $155.50

Riane N. Brown, Blue Springs, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Demitrick J. E. Chaney, Forest City, Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, default judgement $10

Jamal D. Davis, St. Joseph, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Taylor A. Force, Atlantic, Iowa, Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, default judgement $10

Verrell J. S. Garrett, Grandview, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Marissa A. Hunt, St. Louis, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kade A. O. Jewett, Barnard, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Fernando Macedo-Silva, Kansas City, Driving while revoked/suspended, first offense; Owner operator of motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Person under 21 years possess reduced, modified or altered driver’s license, military ID or identification card; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Lantz M. Mathers, Lowry, Seat belt violation, $10

Brynn M. Monaghan, Liberty, Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, default judgement $10

Brooklyn M. Myers, Alda, Nebraska, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, default judgement, $10

Jordan L. Reddy, Savannah, Driving while revoked/suspended, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Elizabeth A. Shelley, Albany, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in an accident, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, default judgement, $10

Trevor J. Shough, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Darriel A. Smith, Lee’s Summit, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Cole J. Stetzel, Guthrie Center, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Alexus M. Strough, Pickering, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Dontae N. Stubblefield, St. Joseph, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

James I. VanFosson, St. Louis, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Luke D. Watson, St. Joseph, Operated motor vehicle without obtaining new driver’s license after being revoked/suspended; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, default judgement, $10

