COURT NEWS
July 7
Judge Robert Rice
Michael J. Hall, Sikeston, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Shauntel C D Williams, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15, $70.50
Zachary W Long-Taylor, Savannah, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Tabitha A. Ploof, Mary-ville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Trestan L. McGeorge, Barnard, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Anna M. Randt, Allen Park, Michigan, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Colby A. Kelly, Pickering, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300.50
Dustyn F. Wilmes, Mary- ville, Seat belt violation, $10
Nadia A. Brazeal, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $162
Tessa M. Steele, Hopkins, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Jolena M. Peachee, Pueblo, Colorado, Pass vehicle on right and travel off main portion of road, $80.50
Nolan B. Thompson, Burlington Jct., Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Olivia M A Hunt, Liberty, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303
Jagger C. Lawrence, Rosendale, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $162
Nicholas J. Garner, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $257
Mikaela B. Pike, Liberty, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303
Randi L. McMillen, Stanberry, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Suzanne Brendlinger, Stanberry, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Jasmine N. Blindt, Overland Park, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $192
Bobbie S. Burgess-West, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Kooper H. Katowitz, Platte City, Seat belt violation, $10
Piper E. Jackson, Appleton, Speeding, 20-25, $155.50
Austin P. Spear, Rockville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Andrew A. McGee, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Rory D. Bredlow, Ravenwood, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $155.50
Riane N. Brown, Blue Springs, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Demitrick J. E. Chaney, Forest City, Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, default judgement $10
Jamal D. Davis, St. Joseph, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Taylor A. Force, Atlantic, Iowa, Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, default judgement $10
Verrell J. S. Garrett, Grandview, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Marissa A. Hunt, St. Louis, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kade A. O. Jewett, Barnard, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Fernando Macedo-Silva, Kansas City, Driving while revoked/suspended, first offense; Owner operator of motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Person under 21 years possess reduced, modified or altered driver’s license, military ID or identification card; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lantz M. Mathers, Lowry, Seat belt violation, $10
Brynn M. Monaghan, Liberty, Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, default judgement $10
Brooklyn M. Myers, Alda, Nebraska, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, default judgement, $10
Jordan L. Reddy, Savannah, Driving while revoked/suspended, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Elizabeth A. Shelley, Albany, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in an accident, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, default judgement, $10
Trevor J. Shough, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Darriel A. Smith, Lee’s Summit, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Cole J. Stetzel, Guthrie Center, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Alexus M. Strough, Pickering, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dontae N. Stubblefield, St. Joseph, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
James I. VanFosson, St. Louis, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Luke D. Watson, St. Joseph, Operated motor vehicle without obtaining new driver’s license after being revoked/suspended; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, default judgement, $10