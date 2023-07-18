LAND TRANSFERS
June 9, 2023
Lena Joanne Allen and Jack Wieland to Jesus Enrique and Jessica Ann Chagollan – Lot 1 and N1/4 Lot 2 Blk 12 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Kelsey Swartz to Dale Swartz – Beg Cent Sec 12-62-37..See Record
June 12, 2023
Rebecca and Robert Kline to Gary and Linda Greeley – Lot 8 Blk 5 Burns Addition to Maryville
Pamela Miller to Ronald Miller – SW NW Sec 35-63-34
City of Skidmore to Monroe Township of Nodaway County – Lots 7, 8 Blk 5 Original Town of Skidmore
June 14, 2023
Ruth I. Wake to Ruth Wake Revocable Trust – Com N1/4 Cor Sec 12-65-35...See Record
Juna R. Orr and Denice L. Chambers to Maurice M. Peve Trust – Unit 7A Faustiana Place Amended Plat 1A
Maurice Peve to Maurice M. Peve Trust - Unit 7A Faustiana Place Amended Plat 1A
June 15, 2023
Brent and Megan Roberts to Jeremy T. and Nissa F. Ingraham – Sec 14-66-36
Dale Sharp, Tammy and Tom Welch, Stanley and Tori Allen to Douglas W. and Julie K. Lehman – Lots 3, 4 Blk 18 Original Town of Pickering
June 16, 2023
E.T. Bailey to Stephen P. and Vickie A. Henry – Lot 27 Corn Belt Place Conception Jct
Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC to FNLI Here in My Car LLC – See Record
Gerald A. and Mary Riggs to Dannen and Taylor Merrill – Lots 15, 16 Western Boundary Maryville
Paul R. and Carolyn V. Johnson to Harmanday Felton – Lot 3 Dowden’s Addition to Maryville
June 20, 2023
Nathan James and Andrea Lynn Blackford to Trenton L. and Courtney M. Sydow – Lot 68 Westridge Estates Plat 3
Harmanday M. Felton to Wayne T. and Michele M. Brown – E1/2 Lots 7, 8 Blk 14 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Anna Horn to Matthew Honoroff – Lots 7, 8, 9 Blk 27 Original Town of Barnard Except...See Record
Martha M. Smith to Morgan Wynette Wheeler – Lot 24 and # 34 Ft. Lot 25 Wandering Hills Estate Plat II
Bryan and Marta Green to Bryan Robert and Marta Fraser Green Joint Revocable Trust Agreement – See Record
June 21, 2023
Kurt W. and Amie L. Johnson to Ryan P. and Jordan E. Milke – S 66 Ft. of E1/2 Blk 26 South Maryville
Double B Development Llc, Mountains Ventures Inc., Billy D. Ingels to Marjorie F. Rupp Family Revocable Trust – Lot 7B Final Plat Tranquility Court Patio Homes
Nathan B. Livengood to Mathias Yoder – Part of S1/2 SW Sec 34-66-36..See Record
Robert E. Sundell to Ali Elzen Estate – N1/6 Lots 3, 4 Blk 2 Original Town of Maryville
Ali A. Elzen Estate, Rego Jones and Keith Smith Personal Representatives to Proven Property Development LLC - N1/6 Lots 3, 4 Blk 2 Original Town of Maryville
June 22, 2023
Joyce U. Ecker Revocable Living Trust, Terry l. and Vickie L. Ecker Successor Trustees to Ethan Blake McIntyre – Com SE Cor SE NW Sec 17-66-37...See Record
Narke CWMV24 LLC, A Nebraska Limited Liability Co., Pranay Bajjuri, Chandrashekar and Sahana Ningegowda to MaryvilleMF, LLC – Lot 2 Blk 6 LA Bariteaus’ Addition and Com...See Record
James T. and Cathy J. New Revocable Living Trust tp Ben Hart – Lot 3 Archer’s Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville