COURT NEWS

June 23

Judge Corey Herron

Thomas J. Affuso Sr., Maryville, Domestic assault, 203 days county jail

June 27

Judge Corey Herron

Tyreque M. Osborne, New Bloomfield, Kansas, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence revoked, five years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation

Matthew J. Schurle, Canoga Park, California, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, Prior drug offense, 139 days county jail

Markel V. Robinson, Kansas City, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation extended one year

Israel Ballesteros, Kansas City, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia x2; Driving while suspended/revoked; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Steven D. Lundvall, College Springs, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation

Theresa A. Keever, Burlington Jct., Driving while intoxicated, Persistent, four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation 30 days shock incarceration; Assault, fourth degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

July 6

Judge Robert Rice

Bailey A. Arban, Maryville, Fish without a permit, Missouri resident, $49.50

Jeremy W. Clinkscales, Carrollton, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Halie F. Engler, Blue Springs, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Todd E. McGeorge, Barnard, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50

Chase K. Moss, King City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $231

Lokesh Pentyala, Maryville, Fail to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway, $60.50

London P. Ramseier, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Christopher C. Spieker, Massena, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $200

Trevor M. Weir, Barnard, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Cassandra P. Farrrell, Maryville, Fish without a permit, Missouri resident, $49.50

Lendall P. R. Rowden, Olathe, Kansas, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Didar Orazgeldiyev, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Brendon L. Peterson, Finlayson, Minnesota, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Trenton Y. Calton, Platte City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Brandon K. Cheshire, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Dakota D. Chesnut, Hopkins, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Katy L. Condon, Burlington Jct., Seat belt violation, $10

Steven A. Graves III, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $500

Hallie A.M. Law, Stanberry, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation, 16 hours community service

Brandy L. Little, Independence, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Maria E. Montoya, Storm Lake, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Samuel R. Walker, Wyaconda, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issue

Danajha M. Whitehead, San Antonio, Texas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Cory D. Wood, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

0
0
0
0
0