COURT NEWS
June 23
Judge Corey Herron
Thomas J. Affuso Sr., Maryville, Domestic assault, 203 days county jail
June 27
Judge Corey Herron
Tyreque M. Osborne, New Bloomfield, Kansas, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence revoked, five years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation
Matthew J. Schurle, Canoga Park, California, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, Prior drug offense, 139 days county jail
Markel V. Robinson, Kansas City, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation extended one year
Israel Ballesteros, Kansas City, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia x2; Driving while suspended/revoked; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Steven D. Lundvall, College Springs, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation
Theresa A. Keever, Burlington Jct., Driving while intoxicated, Persistent, four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation 30 days shock incarceration; Assault, fourth degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
July 6
Judge Robert Rice
Bailey A. Arban, Maryville, Fish without a permit, Missouri resident, $49.50
Jeremy W. Clinkscales, Carrollton, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Halie F. Engler, Blue Springs, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Todd E. McGeorge, Barnard, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Chase K. Moss, King City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $231
Lokesh Pentyala, Maryville, Fail to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway, $60.50
London P. Ramseier, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Christopher C. Spieker, Massena, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $200
Trevor M. Weir, Barnard, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Cassandra P. Farrrell, Maryville, Fish without a permit, Missouri resident, $49.50
Lendall P. R. Rowden, Olathe, Kansas, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Didar Orazgeldiyev, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Brendon L. Peterson, Finlayson, Minnesota, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Trenton Y. Calton, Platte City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Brandon K. Cheshire, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dakota D. Chesnut, Hopkins, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Katy L. Condon, Burlington Jct., Seat belt violation, $10
Steven A. Graves III, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $500
Hallie A.M. Law, Stanberry, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation, 16 hours community service
Brandy L. Little, Independence, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Maria E. Montoya, Storm Lake, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Samuel R. Walker, Wyaconda, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issue
Danajha M. Whitehead, San Antonio, Texas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Cory D. Wood, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued