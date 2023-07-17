NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
May 16
Daniel J. Fitzmeir, 30, Mound City, Failure to register as a sex offender; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license
May 22
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Barnard
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Conception Jct. - Eugene L. Eads, 50, Conception Jct., Domestic assault
May 24
Eugene L. Eads, 50, Conception Jct., Possession of controlled substance
May 27
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Clearmont
June 7
Devan W. Pulliam, 30, Parnell, Johnson County, Kansas warrant Failure to appear
Lane V. Murta, 39, Bellevue, Nebraska, Failure to appear
June 10
Carl D. Colville, 63, Ravenwood, Failure to appear
June 12
Carl D. Colville, 63, Ravenwood, Failure to appear
Stephanie A. Morriss, 35, Guilford, Probation violation
Lindsay B. Barron, 30, Bethany, Possession of controlled substance and Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
June 14
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Ravenwood
June 18
Kathryn N. Harris, 34, Maryville, Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
June 19
Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Hopkins
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Burlington Jct.
June 21
Nathan S.M. Guyer, 23, St. Joseph, Probation violation
June 22
David A. Alexander, homeless, Failure to obey judge’s order
Jeremy G. Laun, 41, Maryville, Unlawful possession of a firearm
David D. James, 38, Maryville, Failure to appear
June 25
Steven D. Brown, 60, Parnell, Failure to appear
June 26
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Skidmore
June 27
Devan W. Pulliam, 30, Burlington Jct., Unlawful possession of a firearm x2
July 2
Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Parnell
July 3
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville
July 5
Holly N. Neal, 20, Maryville, Assault, first degree
