MARYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
June 28
10:50 a.m. – State Hwy H – Fire report – Motor vehicle accident
July 1
2:15 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Ryan A. Muskeyvalley, 36, St. Joseph – Driving with an expired license
July 3
1:23 a.m. – 700 block S. Main – Recovered property – Wallet
6:13 p.m. – 1200 block W. Crestview – Tampering with a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
10:13 p.m. – 100 block N. Depot – Fire report – Vehicle fire
July 4
11:24 a.m. – Beal Park – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
5:15 p.m. – 1400 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
11:06 p.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Fire report – Dumpster fire
11:06 p.m. – 500 block E. 7th Property damage – Ongoing investigation
11:40 p.m. – 200 block Park Ave, – Fire report – Dumpster fire
July 6
1:13 a.m. – 1600 block N. Main – Maverick J. Price, 20, Maryville – Domestic assault, Minor in possession
1:43 p.m. – 300 block W. 3rd – Identity theft – Ongoing investigation
July 7
12:24 a.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Derrick J. Garnett, 33, Maryville – Driving while suspended
3:00 p.m. – 1200 block N. Main – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
4:40 p.m. – 400 block E. 14th – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
July 8
12:31 a.m. – 400 block N. Main – Mitchell H. Cosbey, 38, Maryville – Assault, Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia
8:06 a.m. – Beal Park – Zaya M. Carlson, 18, Burlington Jct. – Property damage
10:34 a.m. – 400 block W. 2nd – Larry L. Laun, 75, Gravois Mills – Code violation
10:53 a.m. – 300 block E. 7th – Recovered property – Wallet
July 9
8:20 a.m. – Beal Park – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
12:46 p.m. – 500 block W. Davison Sq. – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
2:16 p.m. – 1500 block E. South Ave. – Failure to return property – Ongoing investigation
2:34 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Trespass – Ongoing investigation
8:31 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
July 10
1:00 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Hailyn M. Park, 20, Hamilton – Minor in possession, Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; Halle J. S. Gibbs, 18, Olathe, Kansas – Minor in possession; Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; Failure to dim headlights
11:14 a.m. – 2700 block S. Main – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
1:16 p.m. – 700 block W. 2nd – William T. Peterson, 20, Maryville – Resisting arrest, Minor in possession
July 11
1:20 a.m. – 800 block N. Mulberry – Daniel J. Chinn, 31, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Equipment violation