MARYVILLE POLICE
June 28
3:23 p.m. – 100 block E. South Hills – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
June 29
11:02 p.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Recovered property – Controlled substance
July 1
3:54 p.m. – 400 block N. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
July 4
8:06 a.m. – 1100 block S. Sunset Dr. – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
July 5
8:00 a.m. – 1700 block N. Grand – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
10:28 a.m. – 500 block E. 7th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
July 6
7:14 p.m. – 500 block W. 5th – Larceny from a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
12:03 a.m. – 300 block E. 2nd – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
July 7
8:30 a.m. – 300 block N. Main – Jalen M. Malone, 22, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
July 9
5:41 a.m. – 300 block N. Vine – Stolen property – Ongoing investigation
10:35 a.m. – 300 block N. Buchanan – Timothy R. Richardson, 20, Albany – Driving while suspended
11:35 a.m. –300 block W. 4th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
July 11
9:09 a.m. – Sisson Eek Park – Recovered property – Bicycle
7:22 p.m. – US Hwy 71 Bypass – Recovered property – Key fob, key
Accidents
July 3
11:18 a.m. – E. 1st & N. Charles – Driver 1: Donald D. Ebrecht, 53, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Dwight O. Florea, Maryville
July 11
4:28 p.m. – 200 block W. 5th – Driver 1: Johnny M. Brown, 20, Maryville; Driver 2: Bradley W. Schieber, 30, Maryville