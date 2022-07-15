MARYVILLE POLICE

June 28

3:23 p.m. – 100 block E. South Hills – Harassment – Ongoing investigation

June 29

11:02 p.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Recovered property – Controlled substance

July 1

3:54 p.m. – 400 block N. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation

July 4

8:06 a.m. – 1100 block S. Sunset Dr. – Property damage – Ongoing investigation

July 5

8:00 a.m. – 1700 block N. Grand – Harassment – Ongoing investigation

10:28 a.m. – 500 block E. 7th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation

July 6

7:14 p.m. – 500 block W. 5th – Larceny from a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation

12:03 a.m. – 300 block E. 2nd – Property damage – Ongoing investigation

July 7

8:30 a.m. – 300 block N. Main – Jalen M. Malone, 22, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

July 9

5:41 a.m. – 300 block N. Vine – Stolen property – Ongoing investigation

10:35 a.m. – 300 block N. Buchanan – Timothy R. Richardson, 20, Albany – Driving while suspended

11:35 a.m. –300 block W. 4th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation

July 11 

9:09 a.m. – Sisson Eek Park – Recovered property – Bicycle

7:22 p.m. – US Hwy 71 Bypass – Recovered property – Key fob, key

Accidents

July 3

11:18 a.m. – E. 1st & N. Charles – Driver 1: Donald D. Ebrecht, 53, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Dwight O. Florea, Maryville

July 11

4:28 p.m. – 200 block W. 5th – Driver 1: Johnny M. Brown, 20, Maryville; Driver 2: Bradley W. Schieber, 30, Maryville

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags