COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, July 6.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent.
• Approvals and requisitions: Liquor Licenses for Hy-Vee Stores, Inc., Mozingo Lake Golf Course and Maryville Country Club.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission – Evergy Missouri West, Inc.; Letter from Prosecuting Attorney on new hire
• Patton submitted the June expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• The commission hosted the quarterly meeting for office holders with the following in attendance: Walker, Walk, Patton, Lisa Nickerson and Rex Wallace. Office holders gave updates on activities and issues within their respective offices. The next quarterly meeting will be October 5, 2021. Also in attendance: Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.
According to Wallace, his office has been busy with informal hearing for the Board of Equalization (B.O.E.) process. One has moved on and through the B.O.E. hearing process and four are still in the process of moving toward the hearing process. Wallace reported that the carnival folks will be in town next Sunday for the fair. Wallace gave updates on the fair process and stated that an ATM will be in the lobby during the fair.
Nickerson’s office has been filing a great deal of deeds and is continuing to to work on back filing and the annual Recorder’s Association will be held in August.
Patton gave information on the upcoming August election and stated her office is busy with the initial Assessed Valuation reports.
Commission discussed the road and bridge crews are working ahead of schedule on projects. The commission, along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, will be traveling with a representative of the White Cloud Wind project today to begin working up a punch list for roads that need work done before turning back over to the townships. Walker reported that the county is still working with FEMA on the denial of the bridge replacement and thanked Wilson of the Nodaway News Leader for the article that helped move things to the next level. Walker reported on the Historical Preservation project for the courthouse.
• The commission, along with E. Walker, met with Rob Chauves and Matthew Saville of Enel, White Cloud Wind project, to drive the roads within the wind project footprint to work up a punch list of areas of concern.
• A call was taken from a citizen that reported a found 911 sign and reported a stop sign missing at an intersection.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, July 8.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent.
• Business before the governing board included: Extension Expense Report for June; Invoice to Precision Lock and Key. Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; Commission to Chris Pedersen for reimbursement.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Denial letter from FEMA on PA ID: 147-99147-00; FEMA-4451-DR-MO (bridge at the intersection of 250th St. and Noble Road). Assessor Quarterly Reimbursement Report (1st Quarter)
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed various county projects.
• Stephanie Patterson, Maryville Public Library, called for a reference check on Mid-Continental Restoration.
• The commission inspected Road #655 in Jackson Township; a tube on Road #894 in Hughes Township and a bridge on Road #727 in Grant Township.
• A call was made to Nancy Pulley to discuss an open, unexpired, vacated seat on the Senate Bill 40 Board. The seat, vacated by Ed Seipel, would expire in April of 2023. Pulley agreed to the term. The commission voted in favor of her appointment.
• A call was made to Leslie Schulte, Career Services Specialist at Northwest Missouri State University regarding the availability of a conference room in the Nodaway County Administration Center for a training.
• The commission inspected Reconstruction Road #644 in Jefferson Township. The proceed order was sent to the quarry.
• Rex Wallace, assessor and member of the Nodaway County Fair Board, presented the commission with a copy of the insurance for the county during the fair.