COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, July 5.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Recorder Fee Report (June 2022); Liquor License: Elks #760; Highway 136 Road House, LLC. Public Administrator to MTE for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: South Main Corridor email update; Opioid Litigation updates; Certificate of Insurance – Jackson RMI Insurance.
• Reviewed email from Sarah Prickett, Intern-Regional Planner for NW MO Regional Council of Governments, regarding needed information for Transportation Alternatives Program grant process. A time was set up for Prickett to review the potential sites and take pictures.
• Jason Dewald, Project Manager of McClure Engineering, stopped in to discuss their company and services with the commission.
• The commission inspected Road #802 and #803 in Monroe Township, Bridge #764 in White Cloud Township, #741 in Grant Township, #877 in Hughes Township and #530 in Green Township.
• The commissioners did a project walk-through of the courthouse ramp and the sidewalk in front of the Jail with Prickett, as potential grant projects.
• The commission moved supplies in the Administration Center in preparation for the Nodaway County Fair.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, July 7.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Liquor License: The Powerhouse. Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for fuel; to Maryville Chamber for safety incentives.
• The commission hosted the quarterly meeting for office holders with the following in attendance: Walker, Walk, Robert Rice, Marilyn Jenkins, Rex Wallace and Patton. Office holders gave updates to activities and issues within their respective offices. Also in attendance: Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.
-- Rice gave updates on the Mental Health Board. Four of the five counties have tentatively agreed to participate with a signing ceremony set up for Friday, July 15, location to be determined. Rice stated he had married 18 couples in 2022. Additionally, the Municipal Court has added approximately 2000 cases to the docket load (57% increase.) They are making some changes to the process and working to streamline the process.
--Jenkins stated her office is working on the upcoming tax sale. There are not as many properties on the tax sale as there have been in the past. Have been working to finish up with auditors.
--According to Wallace, the Assessment sheets still missing for 2022 are at 725, which is the lowest it has been in years. Wallace stated the assessed valuation is up $111 million. Wallace, who serves on the Nodaway County Fair Board, reminded everyone that the Fair is July 14, 15 and 16 with the back parking lot being closed beginning Sunday, July 10.
--Patton reported on training recently conducted for new ADA equipment purchased by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Supervisor judges from all 17 precincts attended the training. The Clerk’s office is prepping for the August Primary Election. The Clerk’s office is also working on entering state assessed railroad and utilities and work on the Assessed Valuations.
--Commission discussed grants the county is looking to apply for to assist with the courthouse ramp and the sidewalk in front of the jail. If funding for these projects does not come through, the county plans to utilize ARPA funds. Walk discussed group advertisements for elected officials and let everyone know the amount they owe. Walker told the group that a representative from Gallagher Insurance Group/Blue Cross & Blue Shield will be here on July 21 at 1:00 p.m. All office holders are invited to attend. Any questions for the representative should be sent to Jenkins prior to that date so they have time to research answers. Walker also stated they are still working on plans for the third floor and storage rooms on the first floor.
• The commission spoke with Amy Dowis, Regional Planner and Sarah Prickett, Intern-Regional Planner for NW MO Regional Council of Governments, regarding needed information for Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant process. A call was also made to Greg Seifert, Creal, Clark & Seifert regarding items needed for the application process. Due to time constraints, the county may not be able to proceed with this grant, but there are grants coming out in the fall the county could look at. Dowis & Prickett called to report back, requesting the following: TAP has a minimum of $100,000 so if either project costs estimate is below that we can’t proceed with the application. Based on the Strata report, it appears to be over that minimum threshold. The sidewalk project would cost around $7-8,000, so would not be eligible. We can try to use the Strata report’s construction estimate if the project you want to do for the TAP grant matches what’s in the Strata report. We need an estimate on engineering costs. A call will be put in to Seifert. Other items we need: a funding resolution (example sent) and proof of ownership.
A call was put in to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, to draft the funding resolution and the Commissioners reviewed Strata’s estimates to make sure it included the necessary information.
• A resident stopped in to discuss an issue with a neighbor with noxious weeds. A list was supplied and the commission covered potential next steps.
• A conference call exit-interview was held with Dalinuel Howard, MLA of McBride, Lock & Associates, with the commission, Jenkins and Patton present. Howard reviewed items found during the audit process.
• More regarding TAP, a resolution was received from Schraeder. The commission reviewed the document and plans to sign on Tuesday, July 12. The commission spoke with Dowis and Prickett again on the estimates they had looked through from Strat and discussed the status of Creal, Clark & Seifert’s engineering estimates.
• The commission signed the Amended Funding Approval/Grant Agreement Amendment request form and the Request for Funds Form for the CDBG program.