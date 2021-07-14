NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF

May 6

Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Parnell

May 11

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Skidmore

May 13

Deputies responded to a report of animal neglect/abandonment

May 15

Deputies responded to a burglary in Ravenwood

May 22

Deputies responded to a report of an unwanted guest. Laura M. Osborn, 38, Maryville -Tampering with physical evidence

May 25

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville

May 28

Deputies took a report of stealing in Pickering

May 30

Deputies responded to a report of littering. Tomas N. G. Coalson, 22, Maryville- Littering, first offense

June 1

Thomas D. A. Moore, 44, Burlington Jct. – Abuse or neglect of a child and domestic assault

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Ravenwood

June 2

Rodney D. Murphy, 50 – Four warrants for Failure to obey judge’s order

June 4

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Barnard

June 6

Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Maryville

June 7

Kyle E. J. Lance, 25, Skidmore, – Assault, third degree; Unlawful possession of a firearm

Christopher E. Crawford, 30, Kearney, – Failure to appear

Deputies responded to a report of fraud/scam in Conception Jct.

June 8

Deputies took a report of harassment in Skidmore

June 9 

Deandre S. Johnson, 50, Albany – Failure to appear

Jordan L. Reddy, 26, Savannah – Failure to appear

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Clearmont

June 11

Deputies responded to a report of a wrong way driver on Highway 71. Jeffrey E. Wiederholt, 45, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Driving the wrong way on hwy divided into two or more roadways, causing an immediate threat of accident

June 12

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Burlington Jct.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault in Maryville

Jonece S. McQuiston, 45, Kansas City – Driving while revoked/suspended

June 14

Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville

Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Skidmore

June 15

Deputies responded to a report of an unwanted guest in Hopkins. James R. Robinson, 34, Hopkins – Assault, third degree

June 16

Anthony L. Keller, 25, Maryville, – Failure to register as sex offender

June 17

Kyle E. J. Lance, 25, Skidmore  Parole violation

June 21

Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Hopkins

Josie L. Fredricks, 41, Utica – Maryville Municipal warrant Failure to appear

Tyler S. Young, 30, Lincoln, Nebraska – Failure to appear

Donald R. Piveral III, 36, Maryville – Domestic assault, second degree

Deputies responded to a report of stealing, $750 or more in Graham

June 23

Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville

June 25

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Conception Jct.

June 26

Deputies responded to a report of a wrong way driver on Highway 71. Gerald D. Rivera-Santana, 19, St. Joseph – Driving while intoxicated; Minor visibly intoxicated; Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner

June 27

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Burlington Jct.

June 28

Darren L. Mace, 56, Burlington Jct. – Failure to appear

Myra A. Bernard, 30, St. Joseph – Probation violation

Anthony D. Ballard, 21, Hopkins – Operate vehicle with no driver status

Tyler T. Storm, 34, Maryville – Failure to obey judge’s order

Deputies responded to a report of tampering with a motor vehicle in Graham

 

