NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
May 6
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Parnell
May 11
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Skidmore
May 13
Deputies responded to a report of animal neglect/abandonment
May 15
Deputies responded to a burglary in Ravenwood
May 22
Deputies responded to a report of an unwanted guest. Laura M. Osborn, 38, Maryville -Tampering with physical evidence
May 25
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville
May 28
Deputies took a report of stealing in Pickering
May 30
Deputies responded to a report of littering. Tomas N. G. Coalson, 22, Maryville- Littering, first offense
June 1
Thomas D. A. Moore, 44, Burlington Jct. – Abuse or neglect of a child and domestic assault
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Ravenwood
June 2
Rodney D. Murphy, 50 – Four warrants for Failure to obey judge’s order
June 4
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Barnard
June 6
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Maryville
June 7
Kyle E. J. Lance, 25, Skidmore, – Assault, third degree; Unlawful possession of a firearm
Christopher E. Crawford, 30, Kearney, – Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of fraud/scam in Conception Jct.
June 8
Deputies took a report of harassment in Skidmore
June 9
Deandre S. Johnson, 50, Albany – Failure to appear
Jordan L. Reddy, 26, Savannah – Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Clearmont
June 11
Deputies responded to a report of a wrong way driver on Highway 71. Jeffrey E. Wiederholt, 45, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Driving the wrong way on hwy divided into two or more roadways, causing an immediate threat of accident
June 12
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Burlington Jct.
Deputies responded to a report of an assault in Maryville
Jonece S. McQuiston, 45, Kansas City – Driving while revoked/suspended
June 14
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Skidmore
June 15
Deputies responded to a report of an unwanted guest in Hopkins. James R. Robinson, 34, Hopkins – Assault, third degree
June 16
Anthony L. Keller, 25, Maryville, – Failure to register as sex offender
June 17
Kyle E. J. Lance, 25, Skidmore Parole violation
June 21
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Hopkins
Josie L. Fredricks, 41, Utica – Maryville Municipal warrant Failure to appear
Tyler S. Young, 30, Lincoln, Nebraska – Failure to appear
Donald R. Piveral III, 36, Maryville – Domestic assault, second degree
Deputies responded to a report of stealing, $750 or more in Graham
June 23
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville
June 25
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Conception Jct.
June 26
Deputies responded to a report of a wrong way driver on Highway 71. Gerald D. Rivera-Santana, 19, St. Joseph – Driving while intoxicated; Minor visibly intoxicated; Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
June 27
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Burlington Jct.
June 28
Darren L. Mace, 56, Burlington Jct. – Failure to appear
Myra A. Bernard, 30, St. Joseph – Probation violation
Anthony D. Ballard, 21, Hopkins – Operate vehicle with no driver status
Tyler T. Storm, 34, Maryville – Failure to obey judge’s order
Deputies responded to a report of tampering with a motor vehicle in Graham