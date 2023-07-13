NODAWAY COUNTY COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, June 29.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Liquor License for Dolgencorp, LLC (Dollar General Store #1227;) Monroe Valley Event Center, LLC; Sodexo Operations, LLC.
• The commission did a walk-through of the Administration Center after heavy rains.
• A call was returned to a resident regarding restrictions on cultivation of cannabis.
• The commission spoke with county attorney, Ivan Schraeder, regarding a court order from Judge Corey Herron to pay a Guardian Ad Litem from a case. Also discussed a county sales tax on marijuana. Following the call to Schraeder, the commission called Elaine Wilson, Nodaway County Circuit Clerk to discuss the court order payment process. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• A call was put in to Barnard Mayor Glenn Miller regarding the election cost for a Special Election in August.
• Marty Liles, MoDOT called in to discuss calls that have come in regarding concerns for people parking on a road in Polk Township.
• Jeff Meyer, Jackson Township Trustee, called in to discuss Road #650 and #429 as possible new construction roads.
• The commissioners assessed storm damage at the courthouse, call made to Thomas Shifflett Lawn Care for cleanup.
• Amy Dowis and Jerri Dearmont from Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Government reviewed bridge grant information and TAP Grant. Spoke with Kim Mildward regarding committing funds to the Child Care and Laborshed studies. The commission signed a letter committing a total of $10,000 over the next two years.
• Deann Davison, tourism director and Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development, discussed tourism and the website.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, July 6.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burn was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Recorder Fee Report; Invoice from Schraeder Law Firm; Liquor License for Countryside Cinema dba the Hangar; Pizza Hut; Elks #760 (caterer’s license.) Sheriff to Fast Case, Inc. for subscription; Assessor to Devnet for Quarterly software subscription.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Letter re: Juvenile Justice funds; Sheriff Inmate Report (May 2023); Northwest Newsflash newsletter.
• Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue report for June.
• The commission hosted the quarterly meeting for office holders with the following in attendance: Walker, Walk, Dee O’Riley, Rex Wallace, Marilyn Jenkins, Lisa Nickerson, Elaine Wilson and Patton. Office holders gave updates to activities and issues within their respective offices. The next quarterly meeting will be October 5th, 2023.
-Patton discussed the Special Election for the City of Barnard in August and the process for assessed valuations.
-Wallace told the group that his office has completed the Board of Equalization process with no hearings set and are working on the tax values for solar. The Assessor’s office does have an opening for an Appraiser.
-Wilson discussed changes she has had to make to her office in dealing with the changes from the state and with the municipal court. The Circuit Clerk also has an opening in her office.
-O’Riley gave updates on numbers. She has 111 letters. Also working with court to file proper documents to have the Deputy Public Administrator cover when O’Riley is unavailable.
-Nickerson discussed the changes her office has had with the online software iCounty.
-Jenkins gave updates on the transition process switching banks and is preparing for the tax sale and upcoming audit.
-Commission discussed the status of bridge projects, the Jail Maintenance and Improvement grant, the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant.
• Called Jason Brown Roofing to check on the status of the Administration Center roof.
• The second reading of the Application to vacate the west .20 mile of Nodaway County CART Road #508, T64N, R36W, Section 8 in Green Township. Patton read the Order Vacating a County Road and outlined steps the commission has taken in the process of vacating the road. Walk made a motion to vacate the above stated portion of County Road #508. The commission asked for discussion, no public comments. Walker seconded the motion. All in favor. The west .20 mile of CART Road #508, T64N, R36W, Section 8 in Green Township is now vacated. Also present: Kirk Francis, land owner, Jerri Dearmont and Cheyenne Murphy, NWMO Regional Council of Government.
• Dearmont and Murphy met with the commissioners to discuss the bid process for projects within the grant. Murphy will be added to the Department of Public Safety’s online reporting site. Also present: Jenkins.
• A resident of Grant Township discussed Road #954 and requested the commission inspect.
• John White, Union Township Board Member and a resident discussed Road #766. A call was made to Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor to get further information.
• Jerry Sloan, board member, discussed CART rock roads in Nodaway Township.
• Hunter Kelly, representing Senator Josh Hawley’s office met with the commission to discuss needs of Nodaway County. Discussed ARPA funds for small towns and the county. Also present: Jenkins.